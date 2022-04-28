1h ago

add bookmark

Zandile Gumede, Zoe Tshabalala, Mandla Msibi survive ANC's revised step-aside resolution

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
Zandile Gumede (Photo: Daily Sun)
Zandile Gumede (Photo: Daily Sun)
  • Criminally charged ANC members who have already won elections to party positions will not be affected by the new changes to the party's step-aside resolution. 
  • The ANC's Paul Mashatile confirmed that the NEC had tightened measures around the step-aside resolution, preventing those affected from being eligible to contest for positions in the organisation.
  • While the new changes have now come into effect, the likes of Zandile Gumede and Mandla Msibi, who have already been elected despite charges hanging over their heads, would not be affected. 

Newly-elected ANC eThekwini chairperson Zandile Gumede, treasurer Zoe Tshabalala, and ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi, will not be affected by the ANC's revised step-aside regulations that stipulate that criminally charged members may no longer be nominated to contest for party positions.

Despite having been criminally charged, Gumede, Tshabalala, and Msibi were nominated, accepted the nominations, and were elected into provincial and regional party positions - bringing into question the ANC's renewal process. 

Addressing the media on Thursday, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the amendments to the step-aside rule were not retrospective and that it would be unfair for those who had already contested elections before the implementation of the changes, to have the positions taken from them. 

"The amendments affect the future, not the past. So we are going to apply it going forward. Look at it this way, if there is no policy and a member of the ANC acts in a particular way, and later a policy is introduced, it might be unfair to go back; you may recall that even when the step-aside resolution was adopted last year, we didn't implement it retrospectively," said Mashatile.

This meant that Gumede, Tshabala, and Msibi would remain in their positions, but they had stepped aside until their cases are finalised.  

Mashatile's press briefing came after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) had met on Sunday and Monday, and resolved to tighten measures to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to have leadership positions in the organisation.

READ | ANC NEC puts an end to criminally charged members contesting for leadership positions

The decision came after an outcry following double-murder accused Msibi and corruption and fraud accused Gumede and Tshabalala being nominated and elected to senior party positions - bringing shame to the party, which had been on a so-called renewal crusade. 

Mashatile confirmed that the party had, during the special two-day meeting, resolved to bar anyone who had stepped aside from standing to be elected in any position as it tightened measures around the contentious 2017 resolution.

He said the NEC noted the confusion and reputational damage stemming from its own branches electing those implicated in criminality back into leadership positions and wanted to ensure that this did not continue to happen. 

While Gumede and Tshabalala may have survived the new changes to the step-aside resolution, Mashatile confirmed that a delegate from eThekwini had laid a complaint with the secretary-general's office regarding challenges relating to the recently concluded conference. 

He added that the complainant wanted the outcomes to be nullified, but investigations were still underway. 

On the step-aside resolution, the NEC also explicitly stated:

Likewise, any member who has been suspended in terms of Rule 25.70 following an indictment to appear in a court of law on any charge should also not be allowed to stand for positions on the branch, regional, provincial or national executive committees.

This would cost ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule his position, as he was summarily suspended for failing to step aside.

Mashatile said the new guideline also compelled party structures such as the regional, provincial, and national executive committees to review the case of members affected by the step-aside rule every year, and allow for the affected members whose cases had progressed to approach these structures at any point and request a review.

The change in the regulation was applauded as a victory for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies, who had been pushing for an organisational renewal, particularly the cleaning up of the corruption-tainted image of the ANC.

READ | Why the Eastern Cape ANC leadership race is make or break for Zweli Mkhize

However, some who opposed the regulations had questioned the timing, saying the move was meant to prevent Ramaphosa's enemies from standing against his faction. 

Mashatile said there was nothing untoward regarding the timing, as the party had, on implementing the resolution, indicated that "the document was a living document", meaning changes could be made to it as and when the party saw fit. 

He said the changes would still be subject to scrutiny by branches, and they could still dismantle the resolution at the party's policy conference. 


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anczoe tshabalalazandile gumedemandla msibipolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8803 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3820 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.02
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,890.95
+0.3%
Silver
23.15
-0.7%
Palladium
2,232.00
+1.0%
Platinum
920.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
105.32
+0.3%
Top 40
64,552
+1.9%
All Share
71,535
+1.8%
Resource 10
75,054
+3.5%
Industrial 25
79,120
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,453
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo