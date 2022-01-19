Zandile Mafe back at Pollsmoor prison after court orders release from Valkenberg Hospital

Zandile Mafe was transferred from Valkenberg Hospital to Pollsmoor prison after a court order.

Two judges ruled on Tuesday that his referral for mental observation was unlawful.

He was arrested during a fire at Parliament and will apply for bail on Saturday.

Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe was transferred from Valkenberg Hospital to Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town on Wednesday, in line with a court order declaring his mental observation order unlawful.



"He's back," said Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Mafe will go into isolation immediately, not just because the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday that he had contracted Covid-19, but this was the pandemic protocol for people who were newly admitted to the crowded prison.

On Tuesday, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, sitting with acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken, ordered that Mafe be taken out of the psychiatric facility by Wednesday morning.

They found that Magistrate Zimakele Mbalo's order for 30 days' mental observation was unlawful and was issued without properly checking whether he should have been referred in the first place.

Mafe stands accused of arson and a host of other charges after sections of the National Assembly complex at Parliament in Cape Town burnt down on 2 January.

He was sent for mental observation on the grounds of a report ordered by the District Surgeon, who felt it was necessary while he was getting a physical examination before his court appearance.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

However, on Tuesday, the court heard that the initial assessment period was not 72 hours, as required after his 2 January arrest, based on the date stamp on the report - 3 January. He was also not asked questions in court. He only found out about the planned referral an hour before the order was made.

Mafe contended that keeping him at Valkenberg unlawfully meant he could not apply for bail until the 30-day observation period ended.

Hlophe said anybody could apply for bail at any time, and Mafe should not have to go to the back of the bail queue because of the referral order.

His bail hearing was set down for Saturday in the Cape Town Regional Court.

Mafe intends pleading not guilty. He says he just sleeps outside the parliamentary precinct when he doesn't have enough money to get home to his fixed address in Khayelitsha. He says he carries groceries to people's cars for tips and is not the security operative people claim he is.

