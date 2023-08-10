44m ago

Share

JUST IN | Zandile Mafe unfit to stand trial for National Assembly fire

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zandile Mafe gestures during his appearance at Western Cape High Court on 13 July.
Zandile Mafe gestures during his appearance at Western Cape High Court on 13 July.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe is unfit to stand trial in connection with the fire that gutted the National Assembly building in January 2022, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

The decision was the outcome of an independent psychiatric assessment conducted at the defence's request after three State-appointed specialists gave separate findings.

Mafe was not present in court when the decision was revealed.

The case was postponed to 1 September for the State and the defence to tell the judge how they intend to proceed with the matter.

Judge Nathan Erasmus ordered that Mafe should be detained in the hospital wing of Pollsmoor Prison in the interim.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile mafecape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 417 votes
Putting an end to GBV
35% - 846 votes
Boosting job creation
37% - 909 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 128 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.04
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.77
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.35
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
898.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,252.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,919.81
+0.3%
Silver
22.78
+0.5%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,019
+1.0%
All Share
77,533
+0.9%
Resource 10
61,000
+1.6%
Industrial 25
107,300
+0.8%
Financial 15
17,350
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo