9m ago

add bookmark

Zandile Mafe wanted to burn Parliament to prevent SONA, demand president's resignation, court hears

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
49-year-old suspect Zandile Christmas Mafe appears in Cape Town magistrate Court.
49-year-old suspect Zandile Christmas Mafe appears in Cape Town magistrate Court.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • The State has alleged that Zandile Mafe confessed to setting fire to Parliament.
  • This emerged during a bail application at the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.
  • Mafe faces a raft of charges, including arson and terrorism.

The man suspected of starting a fire that gutted Parliament this month confessed to the crime after he was arrested inside the historic building, prosecutors said in court Saturday.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested after the fire broke out, while firefighters were still battling the blaze on 2 January.

"That was Christmas," the prosecutors reported him as saying proudly, beating his chest as he was shown pictures of the burning Parliament, following his arrest.

He faces several charges, including terrorism, robbery and arson.

Mafe's advocate, Dali Mpofu, Sc, has said that Mafe underwent mental health observation on 3 January and was diagnosed with "paranoid schizophrenia".

The accused appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday for a bail application. His case was postponed to 4 February.

According to an affidavit given to investigators immediately after his arrest and read out by the prosecution in court, Mafe said that it was "the right thing to put the Parliament on fire as at the moment it is not helping the people of South Africa".

He then went on the explain that he had acted to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering a speech to the nation, scheduled for February, as well as to demand his resignation, the release of Janus Walusz - who murdered Chris Hani - and R1 500 in aid for all South Africans who have no income.

WATCH | Drone footage shows extent of devastating fire that ripped through Parliament

It took scores of firefighters more than two days to extinguish the blaze, which tore through the wood-panelled legislature chamber where parliamentary debates are held.

'Manhandled and intimidated'

Ramaphosa has described the alleged arson as a "vain attempt" to threaten democracy.

Dressed in a black suit and with a defiant air, Mafe presented his face to photographers and journalists at the beginning of the hearing, as he has done at every court session he has attended.

When asked about his statement, apparently confessing to the crime, Mafe, who speaks in Tswana, said: "I am not guilty."

He then refused to answer most questions.

READ | Parliament fire: CCTV was working but no one was watching. Where were the police?

"You have made it clear in an affidavit that you will plead not guilty," said Mpofu, who is defending him without payment and is best known for defending former president Jacob Zuma.

In his statement submitted to the court, Mafe claimed he had been "severely and violently manhandled and intimidated" by police.

Taken to the police station, "a white man whom I did not know told me that I would be sentenced to death for burning down Parliament if I did not cooperate", he said in the document.

Prosecutors claim to have had CCTV footage showing a man, dressed like Mafe when he was arrested, setting fire to the Parliament building "using paper and boxes dabbed in petrol and dropping it into the National Assembly", and of ripping up curtains to help start the blaze.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile mafewestern capecape towncourtsparliament fire
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 963 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1844 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.89
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo