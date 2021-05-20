Zandspruit mob attacks: Death toll rises to 6 as two more victims succumb to injuries

The violent vigilante attacks by angry Zandspruit residents have so far claimed six lives, while three people have been arrested.

On Thursday, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that three people have been arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

READ | 'I don't know why they killed my son like an animal' - mom of 1 of 9 Zandspruit mob justice victims

News24 spoke to two families who confirmed that their loved ones, who were among the attacked men who were taken to hospital after the attacks, and had since succumbed to their injuries.

#ZandspruitMobJustice The number of people who were killed in a mob attack in Zandspruit has escalated to six. Two families have confirmed to @News24 that their loved ones died separately in hospital @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/mK11oGhC2F — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) May 20, 2021

Irvin Malley and Lucky Tshabalala, both aged 32, died in hospital, their families told News24.

READ | 'No one can stop angry residents of Zandspruit' - ward councillor after 4 people killed by mob

Tshabalala died on Wednesday afternoon while Malley died on Thursday morning. They were among a group of nine people who were attacked by a mob in Zandspruit on Wednesday morning.

#ZandspruitMobJustice Gauteng police have confirmed that a fifth person has died in hospital. Police have also arrested three people for murder and four counts of attempted murder @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/W6qLLFzgM3 — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) May 20, 2021

Four people had died on the scene on Wednesday, while five - including Malley and Tshabalala - were rushed to hospital, News24 previously reported.

The group was accused of being behind a spate of criminal activities in Zandspruit.

This is a developing story.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.