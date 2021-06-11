1h ago

Zandspruit mob justice: Police looking for two men 'who disappeared' after 8 were killed

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Police officers are looking for Mali Dube, believed to have been involved in the killing of eight people in Zandspruit.
  • Another man, Joshua Given Mabodze, who has not been seen in the area is believed to have information that can help the investigation.
  • A ninth man who was attacked is still fighting for his life in hospital.

Gauteng police have appealed to the public to help them search for a man believed to have been involved in the killing of eight people in Zandspruit in May.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, a man known as Mali Dube is suspected to be involved in the murder of eight people and the attempted murder of one person in Zandspruit, Honeydew.

On the 17 May, a large mob attacked nine young men from their home, tied their hands with wires and ropes, assaulted them and took them to a soccer pitch. The men were severely assaulted before being doused with paraffin and set alight.

News24 previously reported that four died on the scene, the other four later succumbed to their injuries in hospital while one is still fighting for his life in hospital.

The nine were accused of crimes in the area.

READ | Zandspruit vigilante killings: Families of victims still haunted by screams of their sons

Six suspects, Tebogo Mabula, Mziwamangware Witbooi, Njabulo Zwane, Phakisa Tsengiwe, Maxwell Mpofu and Klaas Masemula have been arrested and are expected to apply for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's court.

They face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Makhubele said that police are also looking for Joshua Given Mabodze who can help the police in the investigation of the same murder, attempted murder and kidnapping case.

"Since the incident happened the two wanted people have not been seen in Zandspruit, police are calling for anyone who might have seen these two people to contact the nearest police station or call crime stop number 08600 10111 or download my SAPS App and give information without mentioning your name," added Makhubele.

