Zane Kilian tells court he wants a copy of all data the police took off his phones

Jenni Evans
Zane Kilian outside court during a previous appearance.
Brenton Greach/Gallo
  • Murder accused Zane Kilian wants a copy of all the data police took from his phones. 
  • He says he needs this to show that the State is using his messages out of context. 
  • The court also heard that a note asking for money to be deposited into the prison bank account of one of the accused was allegedly smuggled out during a previous court appearance.

One of the accused in the Nafiz Modack racketeering case allegedly slipped a note to an alleged money launderer, who is out on bail, asking for a deposit into a prison account. 

The note headed "From Nafiz" was allegedly passed from Jacques Cronje to Ricardo Morgan, who is out on bail. 

He faces charges of money laundering in the huge case. 

Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans raised this allegation during the next leg of the bail application being heard in Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday. 

Modack,  Zane Kilian, Cronje, Morgan, and Anti-Gang Unit member Ashley Tabisher have been in and out of court for the stop-start application. 

They face a massive racketeering case with Modack allegedly at the head of a criminal enterprise involved in the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, and extortion, kidnapping, and money laundering. 

Prosecutor Wolmarans said the note passed on 28 May, contained an instruction to Morgan to pay money into Cronje's prison bank account. The note said the invoices should be given to Modack's brother. 

Wolmarans raised this on Monday while Kilian's lawyer Marius Botha made an application for a copy of the digital data police took off his phones after he was arrested in connection with Kinnear's assassination. 

Botha submits that Kilian needs this data to show that the investigators are using his messages out of context, saying:

The State takes portions that fit their narrative.

Wolmarans said Kilian is not, however, entitled to it yet. 

"The accused would love to know what the State has," said Wolmarans. 

After lengthy submissions the matter was adjourned to 14:00 for judgment on the application for a copy of Kilian's data.

