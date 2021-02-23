14m ago

'Zero Covid-19 patients today', reads sign outside Mediclinic Cape Town as infections drop

Lwandile Bhengu
Mediclinic Cape Town recently discharged it's last Covid-19 patient.
Supplied
With Covid-19 infections decreasing in the country, Mediclinic Cape Town recently said goodbye to its last Covid-19 patient.   

"Mediclinic recognises that this pandemic is a journey and not a short race, but the hospital team regards the discharge of our last Covid-19 patient from this phase of the pandemic as an inspiring moment in our journey," said Michelle Africa, Hospital General Manager of Mediclinic Cape Town.

To commemorate the milestone, the hospital had a sign outside, which read "0 Covid-19 patients today".

In January, at the height of the second wave, Mediclinic, and other private hospitals, were forced to cancel elective surgeries and implement temporary diversion strategies at hospitals which were full. 

Elective surgery has since resumed.

Staff

Africa said all of this was due to the hard work of the hospital's staff.   

"We recognise that our community has played an enormous role in supporting us and this was evidenced by letters, meals and other items dropped off for our staff. This had a tremendous impact on the staff, who have in recent weeks worked long hours to support the patients within our facility," said Africa. 

Meanwhile, Dr Gerrit de Villiers, the Chief Clinical Officer of Mediclinic, warned the public to continue exercising caution.

"While the second wave has passed, we urge the community to continue to adhere to the precautions around reducing risk. This includes mask wearing, social distancing as well as regular hand hygiene. We also encourage the community to avoid unnecessary social gatherings, as the virus remains present in our community," he said. 

The hospital has also resumed visiting hours, under strict conditions. 

