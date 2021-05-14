1h ago

add bookmark

Zikalala on security for Zulu king: 'At no point was it withdrawn'

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. (Photo: @kzngov/Twitter)
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. (Photo: @kzngov/Twitter)
  • KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says the security detail for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was never withdrawn.
  • He made the statement after visiting the king in Nongoma.
  • Zikalala said the KZN government would fulfil its mandate and support the royal household.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala met with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and said the security concerns, which persisted last week, had now been resolved.

"There were reports of the withdrawal of security and all issues. We wanted to confirm for ourselves that there is no such thing," Zikalala told the media on Thursday.

Concerns were raised shortly after King Misuzulu was announced as the successor to his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Shortly after the announcement, he was allegedly told of security threats. Some media houses reported that his police detail had left.

Zikalala denied this, saying security was always present.

He also pledged his support for the royal house.

"There was no point at which security was withdrawn. They are here and we will continue to support the royal house, as a whole, as they continue their work for the Zulu people.

Government pledges support

"The purpose [for us being here today] was to clarify how government works with the royal house as whole. It is known that the royal house is under the premier's office in terms of governance and administration.

"We are expected to provide support to his majesty and royal house, as a whole, as [has] always been happening."

READ | Prince Simakade denies claims he is setting his sights on the Zulu throne

It has been a tumultuous few months for the royal household, with two big losses after the passing of Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini Zulu, Princess of eSwatini and Queen Regent of the Zulu kingdom.

There were allegations that Queen Dlamini Zulu could have been poisoned, but the Zulu kingdom's traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, clarified that toxins had been found in her a liver.

He explained that it was a broad medical term and that her cause of death was yet to be determined.

She died shortly after Zwelithini, leaving a leadership vacuum among Zulu royals.

This prompted conjecture that Prince Simakade Zulu was challenging King Misuzulu's claim to the royal throne.

Buthelezi this week quashed those rumours and called a press briefing to read a statement, on behalf of Prince Simakade, who pledged loyalty to Misuzulu.

Buthelezi also said claims that the king had to marry before he could issue royal decrees had no basis.

"Indeed, the founder of the Zulu monarchy, King Shaka, was himself a celibate by choice, in that he voluntarily chose not to marry. Likewise, King Dingane was celibate by choice, yet he gave orders and declared wars."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kzn governmentsihle zikalalamisuzulu zuludurbankwazulu-natalzulu royal family
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
15% - 70 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
73% - 351 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
12% - 60 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.12
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.11
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,835.12
+0.5%
Silver
27.22
+0.5%
Palladium
2,900.10
+1.2%
Platinum
1,226.14
+1.3%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,460
+0.4%
All Share
66,479
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,066
-0.6%
Industrial 25
83,301
+1.0%
Financial 15
12,664
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

38m ago

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

7h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo