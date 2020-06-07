2h ago

add bookmark

Zikalala says 6 000 schools in KZN are ready to reopen

Murray Williams
Fumigation of a school in preparation for opening under Level 3 lockdown.
Fumigation of a school in preparation for opening under Level 3 lockdown.
GCIS
  • KZN Premier Sihle Zikakala says 6 000 schools are ready to reopen on Monday.
  • Of that, 142 are not ready to adhere to the health protocols needed to battle Covid-19.
  • Doubts were raised initially in some districts where personal protective equipment went "missing", with only some since being retrieved.


South Africa's biggest provincial education machine - the school system in KwaZulu-Natal - has been declared safe and ready for pupils on Monday, Premier Sihle Zikalala has said.

Monday will see the arrival of grades 7 and 12 pupils at most of the province's vast network of schools. This comprises 6 148 schools, 90 000 teachers and more than 2.8 million pupils.

Zikalala said in a statement the province was "now ready to welcome learners from tomorrow [8 June]".

He added the first priority was "the safety of educators, learners and all involved in school management … to protect lives" and to "ensure we open so we don't disrupt the academic year".

If schools detected symptoms or cases at schools, protocols would kick in - including mapping, tracing and screening. Once this immediate research had been conducted, the authorities would then decide whether to either close or decontaminate a school.

Of the total number of schools, 6 044 were ready to reopen "as they have met all the non-negotiables", Zikalala said, adding 142 were not yet ready - "but were working hard to prepare".

Media reports this week indicated in three districts in KwaZulu-Natal, 60 000 units of personal protective equipment" (PPE) went missing, of which only some had been found, leaving two smaller districts without the protective gear.

An investigation is underway to get to the bottom of the disappearances.

The provincial government said schools have PPE for the next six months, plus reserve stock.

"Every learner, teacher will be screened as they enter the school premises and data captured temp, comorbidities and all critical information related to Covid-19," Zikalala added.

The departments of health and social development have activated an army of 8 000 community caregivers, while the public works department assisted the education department to recruit 6 000 people for the expanded public works programme to help with screenings at schools.

Infrastructure to ensure social distancing was also in place, including demarcated pupil traffic direction and seating plans.

The supply of water to all schools remained incomplete.

Zikalala said KZN "is a water-scarce province" and the authorities were working with local municipalities, Rand Water and the SA National Defence Force, to assist. 

Training had been completed with those offering scholar transport, and preparing food for schools.

"Cleanliness is key," he added.

To pupils and teachers, he said: "We wish them well."

Zikalala urged all to abide by the protective measures in place.

On Sunday, five teacher unions and four school governing body associations finally gave their blessing for schools to reopen this week after receiving a progress report that said 94% were ready, News24 reported.


Related Links
Schools: Unions, SGB associations 'tentatively' support school reopening after progress report
Group of matrics call on Bishops school to condemn racism and oppression
Maimane gears up for new Covid-19 schools challenge
Read more on:
sihle zikalaladurbaneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
44% - 455 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
14% - 141 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
7% - 75 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
35% - 366 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1681.70
(+0.13)
Silver
17.39
(+0.17)
Platinum
815.55
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
41.90
(+5.78)
Palladium
1949.00
(+0.59)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo