1h ago

add bookmark

Zikalala 'worried' as KZN Covid-19 numbers grow by the week

Kaveel Singh
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.
Supplied by KZN Health Dept
  • KwaZulu-Natal's numbers were predicted to be around 200 000 cases by mid-July, but is only around 23 000 now.
  • There is, however, still cause for concern after nearly 10 000 cases and 182 deaths were recorded last week alone.
  • The province is currently on a surge, with 1 000 cases per day.

While the number of KwaZulu-Natal's Covid-19 cases is nowhere near to what was predicted, the rapid rise in cases and deaths over the last week are cause for concern, Premier Sihle Zikalala has said.

"The medical and scientific team had projected the province to be at more than 200 000 patients by mid-July. We are currently sitting above 23 000 confirmed laboratory cases.

"This says we are behind the projected figures… The rise in infections is, however, worrying us," he added on Sunday afternoon.

Zikalala said projected ICU admissions were also lower, with 45 patients in ICU and high care.

READ | KZN records first Covid-19 infant death

He added the recent increase in numbers meant more had to be done.

"A health promotion strategy has been developed and will be implemented with the aim of strengthening knowledge among our communities. The strategy will be utilising community health workers as the key pillar in disseminating these messages."

Where does the province stand statistically?

Zikalala said as of Sunday, the province had registered 23 751 positive cases, of which 17 450 were still active. This included 280 deaths and 6 021 recoveries.

He added a large number of cases and deaths had occurred over the past week.

"A week ago, we had 13 984 cases, of which 9 605 were active, 182 deaths, and 4197 recoveries. This therefore means that in just one week, we have had 9 767 new Covid-19 cases, 98 new deaths, and an additional 1 824 recoveries."

ALSO READ | Teacher, pupil infections on the rise in KZN

Zikalala said the province "is currently on a surge", recording above 1 000 cases daily.

"We are still the fourth highest-ranking province with a number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide. However, the province is ranking the third highest in terms of laboratory testing. The province contributed 14% of the new cases reported nationally."

He added of the 11 districts, eThekwini continued to receive the majority of cases, accounting for 53% of the total provincially.

eThekwini and its neighbouring district, UMgungundlovu, account for 60% of the cases recorded daily.

Zikalala said the King Cetshwayo District was also a cause for concern, recording around 66 cases per day, adding the iLembe District, a previous hotspot, had been stable for six weeks, but on 10 July alone had recorded 133 cases.

He added there was an increase in patients admitted to ICUs and hospitals in general at both private and public facilities.

"Of those admitted, 159 patients required intensive care. Among those who required intensive care, 57% [91 people] were ventilated. Other patients [58] were admitted to high care units."

Related Links
'We could not even see his body' - KZN dad dies a day after receiving positive Covid-19 test
KZN ANC spokesperson Mthembu dies from Covid-19
KZN Grade 7 pupil raped while fetching face mask, Motshekga demands severe punishment
Read more on:
sihle zikalaladurbancoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
14% - 134 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
38% - 372 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
21.06
(+0.74)
ZAR/EUR
18.98
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.93)
Gold
1810.26
(+0.57)
Silver
19.35
(+3.12)
Platinum
840.51
(+2.21)
Brent Crude
43.05
(0.00)
Palladium
2002.00
(+2.62)
All Share
56199.46
(+1.41)
Top 40
51874.81
(+1.41)
Financial 15
10703.82
(+2.21)
Industrial 25
76910.63
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53327.86
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo