22m ago

Share

Zim permit saga continues as home affairs minister seeks leave to appeal High Court judgment

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will appeal the High Court ruling on ZEPs.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will appeal the High Court ruling on ZEPs.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • The Minister of Home Affairs wants to appeal a High Court finding that the termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits was invalid, unconstitutional and unlawful. 
  • The permits were supposed to expire in December 2021, but the deadline was extended to the end of June 2023, and later changed to December 2023.
  • The minister wants to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders' woes are still not over.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is heading back to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in a bid to appeal a finding on the his decision to terminate the permits.

The ZEP system was introduced in 2009 to regulate the status of Zimbabweans fleeing to SA for political or economic reasons.

It allows permit holders to live, work and study in South Africa.

In the initial court application, the Helen Suzman Foundation and Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa challenged Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the ZEPs.

READ | Zimbabweans urged to use ZEP extension to apply for other permits

A full Bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled against the minister in June when it held that the termination of the permits was invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court found that the minister did not follow a fair process, which should have included consultation with and an opportunity for ZEP holders to make representations.

The ZEPs were supposed to expire in December 2021 but the deadline was extended to the end of June 2023, and then to December 2023.

ZEP
Zimbabweans at the Bietbridge border.

But, as the date approaches, Motsoaledi wants to appeal the High Court's decision and filed an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The application was filed on the basis that the court erred in concluding that his decision required compliance with Section 4 of Promotion of Administration of Justice Act, which deals with public procedures that an administrator must decide on, when dealing with issues that have a general impact, meaning that public participation was required.

"The decision to not call public participation was justifiable. First, the decision affected a specific category of persons, not the public. Second, such a decision is not administrative action and is voluntary," Motsoaledi submitted in his papers.

The minister said his decision not to call for public participation didn't show disdain for the value of public participation, as the court found.

He added that the court failed to consider that representative groups, such as the Scalabrini Centre, African Amity, Freedoms Advocate and Zimbabwean Diaspora Association, were consulted after the decision was made.

The papers read:

There is no factual and legal basis for the conclusion that… the minister failed to conduct any prior consultations before announcing the decision to terminate the ZEP programme, rendering the decision procedurally irrational, given the far-reaching implications of the decision.

Motsoaledi also submitted that a special project to grant exemptions was financially unsustainable.

He said the department had asked the National Treasury to make just over R145 million available to start a special project.

But the Treasury only approved R15 million to deal with the exemption process for SADC nationals.

"The court correctly agreed with the applicant's case that the minister is empowered to terminate the temporary exemption regime granted to the Zimbabwean nationals. It erred, however, in finding that the decision of the minister is reviewable under any of the grounds advanced by the applicants," the papers read.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of home affairsaaron motsoaledipretoriagautengcrime and courtsmigrants
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 9940 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 445 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.77
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.47
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
938.36
+0.1%
Palladium
1,234.87
+0.2%
Gold
1,953.98
+0.4%
Silver
24.25
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.24
+1.6%
Top 40
72,917
+0.1%
All Share
78,306
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,318
-1.2%
Industrial 25
107,821
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,315
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

1h ago

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo