6m ago

add bookmark

'Zimbabwe doesn't tolerate homosexuality' - church group looks to block Somizi's planned visit

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zimbabwean church groups have objected to Somizi Mhlongo's visit.
Zimbabwean church groups have objected to Somizi Mhlongo's visit.
Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images
  • Somizi Mhlongo's impending visit to Zimbabwe may be blocked.
  • The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe has written to the president's office and other ministries.
  • Mhlongo had been invited to Gava Restaurant in Harare for an exhibition cooking gig this coming weekend.

South African socialite and television personality Somizi "Somgaga" Mhlongo's visit to Zimbabwe could be blocked by the government at the behest of a homophobic group of church leaders.

Somizi had been contracted by a prime eatery in Harare, Gava Restaurant, for an exhibition cooking gig this coming weekend.

Upon learning of the imminent visit, the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) wrote to the president's office and other ministries, including tourism and foreign affairs, saying, "Somizi is a homosexual, hence according to our people driven constitution, Zimbabwe doesn't tolerate homosexuality".

READ | Somizi Mhlongo clears the air on reports of 'new found love'

The group said it consulted members of different church denominations who said they "felt vulnerable for our rights".

Since coming to power through a military assisted coup in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been widely considered as "reasonable" and "understanding" by the Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ) grouping.

But Mnangagwa's party compatriot, Zanu PF Youth League leader Tendai Chirau, supported the stance taken by the churches.

He said:

As a nation we all need to be alert against the encroachment of foreign and uncouth practices that are against our morals and constitution.

Chesta Samba, GALZ director, said it was unfortunate Zimbabwean immigration laws prohibited members of the LGBTQIA+ communities from travelling to the country.

"Without giving them (ACCZ) any due regard, the Immigration Act provides for prohibition of entry into Zimbabwe of a number of individuals, including homosexuals.

"The particular provisions of the Act (section 14) are archaic and shameful and in urgent need of repealing to align the Act to the constitution," he said, adding that the church grouping should not appoint themselves guardians of the country.

Former president Robert Mugabe once described gay and lesbian people as "worse than pigs and dogs". He was also at loggerheads with South African Anglican cleric Desmond Tutu, who has a long history fighting for lesbian and gay rights.

However, in 2016 Mugabe begrudgingly allowed members of the LGBTQIA+ communities to visit Harare for the 18th International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA).

News24 reached out to Mhlongo for comment which will be added once received.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
somizi mhlongozimbabwesouthern africalqbtq
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 5154 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 884 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.79
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,788.95
+1.0%
Silver
23.82
+1.3%
Palladium
2,049.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,042.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
81.99
-3.2%
Top 40
62,030
+0.1%
All Share
68,860
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,045
-0.1%
Industrial 25
90,156
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,459
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo