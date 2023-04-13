2h ago

Share

Zimbabwean permit: High Court considers if Motsoaledi's decision is irrational or executive action

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media after engagements with the freight, logistics and trucking industry at the Department of Transport Offices in Pretoria.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media after engagements with the freight, logistics and trucking industry at the Department of Transport Offices in Pretoria.
PHOTO: OJ Koloti, Gallo Images
  • The Helen Suzman Foundation has gone to court to challenge Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.
  • The permit allows around 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals to live and work in South Africa.
  • Arguments were based on whether the decision was administrative or executive and if it was procedurally unfair and irrational.

Was the decision not to renew the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) an administrative or executive action or was it irrational, antithetical to the Constitution and procedurally unfair?

These are some of the questions that a full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will seek to answer before delivering judgment in a case relating to the effective termination of the ZEP.

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) is challenging the decision of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi after he announced in December 2021 that the ZEP would not be renewed.

During the economic and political strife in Zimbabwe in 2008 and 2009, many of the country's citizens fled to South Africa.

At the time, the South African government decided to create a blanket exemption so that Zimbabweans could get permits to live and work in the country legally.

The permits were effectively extended by creating another permit over the years, which has since become known as the ZEP. More than 178 000 ZEP holders have been in South Africa for more than a decade.

Policy decision

During the two-day hearing, the court heard that Motsoaledi had not terminated the ZEP but that the programme had expired by effluxion of time.

The minister decided not to renew or create another permit for ZEP holders, as had been done in the years before. The minister also extended the validity of the ZEPs to help holders organise their affairs.

Advocate Ismail Jamie, SC, for the minister and director-general of home affairs, said ZEP holders were given until June 2023 to regularise their stay in South Africa by applying for other visas or asking to be exempt from the expiration of the ZEP through a waiver.

Jamie based a large part of his argument on it being a policy decision.

READ | Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfairly and irrational, Helen Suzman Foundation tells court

He explained that giving a blanket exemption to Zimbabwean nationals entering South Africa in the 2000s was a policy decision based on the issues in the neighbouring country at the time.

Similarly, the decision not to create a further exemption was also policy, which he said was based on rational reasons, which included budgetary constraints, improvements in the conditions in Zimbabwe and a backlog in the asylum system.

He said such a policy decision was not up for judicial scrutiny and that only the policy's implementation could be challenged in a court of law. However, he conceded that the decision still had to be rational and could not be antithetical to the Constitution.

Protesters are seen at the #PutSouthAfricansFirst
Protesters are seen at the #PutSouthAfricansFirst March at Church square. They marched from there to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The group marched against the renewal of Zimbabwean work permits.

The court heard that the government's decision that the blanket exemption in the form of the ZEP was no longer appropriate had been a political policy decision and not an administrative one, and that, therefore, the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) did not apply.

The respondents also argued that the decision did not remove the rights of ZEP holders, but rather confirmed them, adding that the impact of the decision on holders was considered.

Procedurally unfair and irrational

Advocate Steven Budlender, SC, for HSF, argued that the minister's decision was reviewable and should be set aside because it was procedurally unfair, irrational, was not made after consultation with the affected parties, and the impact on ZEP holders was not considered.

Budlender told the court there were no consultations or calls for representations by those affected before the decision was made.

The minister only called for representations after communicating his decision, but this did not get him out of the woods, according to Budlender. He said the call for representations was meaningless because it did not indicate the nature and purpose of the representations.

Budlender said:

As we argue in our heads and in what follows, procedural rationality under the principle of legality required that ZEP holders and the public be afforded a hearing.

Budlender also dismissed arguments that PAJA was not applicable, arguing that even if it was a policy decision, it had been translated into law, which was an administrative action.

In the event that PAJA did not apply, Budlender said the minister's decision was still reviewable under the constitutional principle of legality, which included the requirements of substantive and procedural rationality.

READ | Motsoaledi dragged in court for failing to give details for scrapping special Zim permits

Budlender said on the respondent's version the principle of legality had been violated. This was because Motsoaledi said his decision was final and would not be reconsidered and that the call for representations was not made before the decision. And when the call was made, it did not relate to the decision to end the blanket exemption, Budlender added.

Budlender also maintained that the minister did not consider the impact of the decision on ZEP holders and their children.

"The inevitable effect of the minister's decision is that, on 30 June 2023, tens of thousands of ZEP holders will be left undocumented. This is due to the legal and practical barriers to securing alternative visas and permits," Budlender said.

While Ismail argued that it was considered, Budlender pointed out that there was no affidavit from the minister and, as such, no evidence of that consideration.

The All Truck Drivers' Forum and Allied South Africa, another party to the proceedings, argued that the minister was not empowered to extend the permit programme in the first place.

Advocate David Mtsweni, for the truckers, also raised arguments that no exceptional circumstances existed which allowed the creation of the exemption regime in the first place. Mtsweni said the blanket exemption programme was only meant for foreign nationals who were in the country lawfully, which was not the case for ZEP holders.

HSF wants a declaration of invalidity and for Motsoaledi's decision to be set aside. It also wants a temporary order directing that, pending the conclusion of a fair process, existing ZEPs should be deemed valid, and that ZEP holders should continue to enjoy the protections afforded by Immigration Directive 1 of 2021 and Directive 2 of 2022.

Judgment has been reserved.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
helen suzman foundationhome affairsaaron motsoaledizimbabwezepcrime and courtsmigrants
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
66% - 728 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
34% - 368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.87
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.13
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,019.42
+2.2%
Palladium
1,458.48
+0.2%
Gold
2,027.10
+0.6%
Silver
25.57
+0.3%
Brent Crude
87.33
+2.0%
Top 40
72,467
+0.7%
All Share
78,216
+0.6%
Resource 10
70,828
+0.2%
Industrial 25
103,921
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23101.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo