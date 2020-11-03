1h ago

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arrested again - lawyer

  • Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was arrested on Tuesday on charges of contempt of court.
  • It is alleged he was detained because of a tweet which goes against his bail conditions. 
  • Chin'ono was arrested in July this year on charges of incitement to commit violence and breaching anti-coronavirus health regulations.

Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was arrested again on Tuesday, this time on charges of contempt of court relating to a tweet.

READ | Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, accused of inciting violence, granted bail

This is according to human rights lawyer Doug Coltart who tweeted on Tuesday evening that Chin'ono had been arrested, saying he managed to speak to the journalist over the phone.

Chin'ono was currently being held at the Harare Central police station and was being attended to by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Coltart tweeted.

The ZLHR's executive director, Roselyn Hanzi, also took to Twitter to confirm the arrest, stating Chin'ono had been charged with violating Section 182(1)(a) or (b) of the Criminal Code which relates to contempt of court.

Chin'ono was granted bail in September after initially being refused on three occasions since his arrest in July this year.

He was arrested on charges of inciting Zimbabweans to join a planned anti-government protest during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just before his arrest, Chin'ono had collaborated with fellow journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu on an exposé into alleged Covid-19 corruption in Zimbabwe.

News24 previously reported one of Chin'ono's bail conditions ordered him "not to post on his Twitter account or to create any other Twitter account to use to incite the holding of mass demonstrations for whatever purpose until the end of his matter".

READ | 'Regime lashes out whenever there's a threat to their hold on power' - Zimbabwean journalist alleges

His original arrest formed part of growing reports of alleged human rights violations in the country which prompted the campaign #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

Several Zimbabwean journalists and activists were arrested, allegedly abducted or beaten after they spoke out against alleged corruption or were critical of the Zanu-PF-led government, News24 reported at the time.

