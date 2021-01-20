Zimbabwe's foreign minister SB Moyo dies

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Sibusiso (SB) Moyo has died, reportedly due to Covid-19 complications.

The Zimbabwe Herald reported this morning that acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed his death, but gave no further details.

However, SABC News foreign editor Sophie Mokoena, who was one of the first to break the news, tweeted that the cause of death was Covid-19.

Breaking News Zimbabwe Foreign Affairs Minister is no more. Minister SB Moyo succumbed to the COVID-19. He led the communication during operation restore legacy. That led to the removal of later former President Robert Mugabe from power. #sabcnews — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) January 20, 2021

The former military man played an important role in overthrowing former president Robert Mugabe by leading communications at the time. Moyo was the one who made a statement to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation following the "house arrest" of Mugabe and denied that a coup had taken place.

He was appointed foreign minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after Mugabe was overthrown in November 2017 and retired from the military soon after.

SB Moyo, Foreign Minister and coup spokesperson, has died. He is the third snr cabinet minister to reportedly die of COVID19 after Manicaland Minister of State Ellen Gwaradzimba and Lands Minister Perrence Shiri. pic.twitter.com/NggOzLZ5Ex — Violet Gonda (@violetgonda) January 20, 2021

Some have speculated that Moyo was in line to succeed Mnangagwa as president.