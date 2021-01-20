10m ago

Zimbabwe's foreign minister SB Moyo dies

Carien du Plessis
Sibusiso Moyo looks on during a press conference following a meeting with Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov.
Sibusiso Moyo looks on during a press conference following a meeting with Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov.
Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Sibusiso (SB) Moyo has died, reportedly due to Covid-19 complications.

The Zimbabwe Herald reported this morning that acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed his death, but gave no further details.

However, SABC News foreign editor Sophie Mokoena, who was one of the first to break the news, tweeted that the cause of death was Covid-19.

The former military man played an important role in overthrowing former president Robert Mugabe by leading communications at the time. Moyo was the one who made a statement to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation following the "house arrest" of Mugabe and denied that a coup had taken place.

He was appointed foreign minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after Mugabe was overthrown in November 2017 and retired from the military soon after.

Some have speculated that Moyo was in line to succeed Mnangagwa as president.

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

19 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

14 Jan

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

04 Dec 2020

