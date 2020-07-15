1h ago

add bookmark

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19, says son - family still awaiting post mortem report

Mpho Raborife
The late Zindzi Mandela.
The late Zindzi Mandela.
Getty Images
  • Zindziswa Mandela, the youngest daughter of former president Nelson Mandela, had tested positive for Covid-19.
  • She died a day before the anniversary of the death of Mandela's eldest son, Thembekile, who died in a car accident.
  • Zindziswa, also known as Zindzi, was the South African ambassador to Denmark.

Zindziswa Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of her death, her son, Zondwa, has confirmed.

Speaking on Full View on the SABC on Wednesday night, the 35-year-old confirmed the news but it was not yet clear what her cause of death was as they were still awaiting the results of her post mortem. 

"There were other tests that were conducted and my mother did in fact test positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing. Although this doesn't therefore mean that she died of Covid-related complications but simply that she tested positive for it."

“Several other tests have been done and those tests will give us further information as to what could have led to her untimely death,” he added.

Zondwa also confirmed his mother would be buried on Friday morning.

READ | 'A leader in her own right' - Ramaphosa pays tribute to 'fearless political activist' Zindzi Mandela

He said the family has chosen to bury her on Friday and not on Saturday as the 18 July would be her father Nelson Mandela's birthday.

Zondwa described his mother as a resilient fighter, and someone who remained true to herself.

"Very importantly, she was an amazing mother who ensured that we were given the strength to live according to our own purpose and journey.

"For someone who came from such a strong family, she knew that she needed to impart our own identity within in so that we could actually lead and carry on our own legacies."

Zondwa said his mother should be remembered for the good-natured person she was.

"She was a person that connected the family to its cultural roots, she was a person who loved, she had a great amount of friends and we want to continue to celebrate that happy side and amazing side of her.

"She remained true to herself, was free to speak her mind regardless of the occasion."

Zindziswa, who had been South Africa's ambassador to Denmark since 2015, died in the early hours of Monday in a Johannesburg hospital. She was 59.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was left heartbroken by her death.

"Zindzi will be remembered for a rich and extraordinary life, marked by many iconic moments. The years she spent banished with Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to the small town of Brandfort," foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti said.

"That summer's day in February 1985 at Jabulani Stadium, when she read to the world Madiba's rejection of president [PW] Botha's offer of a conditional release from prison. Her own courageous work in underground structures and public service as South African ambassador to Denmark," Koti added in a statement.

OBITUARY | Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59

"We will also remember her as a special soul. She worked with the foundation on many projects over the years, for instance the book Hunger for Freedom by author Anna Trapido.

"We valued her generosity, her warmth and her sense of humour. She was always patient in responding to our requests for information and other forms of assistance. And we admired her strength in dealing with life's challenges and tragedies."

The foundation's chief executive, Sello Hatang, said: "I feel paralysed today. My heart is broken".

President Cyril Ramaphosa described Zindzi as a "fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right".

"Zindzi Mandela was a household name nationally and internationally, who during our years of struggle brought home the inhumanity of the apartheid system and the unshakeable resolve of our fight for freedom.

"After our liberation, she became an icon of the task we began of transforming our society and stepping into spaces and opportunities that had been denied to generations of South Africans.

"Her spirit joins Tata Madiba and Mama Winnie in a reunion of leaders to whom we owe our freedom".

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in a statement said Winnie Mandela and her daughters, Zindzi and Zenani, "played a critical role symbolising the humanity and steadfastness of the anti-apartheid struggle" for the 27 years that Mandela was imprisoned.

"With Zindzi's death, aged just 59, South Africa loses an important generational link connecting our divided history to the promise of better, more inclusive, tomorrows," it added.

Related Links
Mandla Mandela feels 'gaping chasm of pain' over sudden death of aunt Zindzi
Mandela family, foundation react to Zindzi's death: 'I can't breathe Madlomo, you have sucker...
A tragic figure with a gentle soul: Tributes pour in for Zindzi Mandela
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 704 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 2465 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
47% - 2852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo