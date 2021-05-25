Zizi Kodwa allegedly received payments and luxury accommodation worth R2m, Zondo Commission hears

Zizi Kodwa allegedly received payments and luxury accommodation worth R2 million from EOH's Jehan Mackay.

The State Capture Inquiry heard h e received R1 million into his personal account.

Kodwa denied the allegation in a letter to the ANC integrity commission.

State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa allegedly received payments and luxury accommodation worth R2 million from EOH director Jehan Mackay between 2015 and 2017.



This is according to Steven Powell, head of forensic investigations at ENSafrica, who was testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday on evidence related to money flows.

EOH commissioned Powell's law firm ENSafrica to perform a forensic investigation into IT tender irregularities involving the public sector.

He told the State Capture Inquiry Kodwa received money from Mackay, sometimes in his personal bank account.

He is making his second appearance before the commission. He was last at the commission in November and was supposed to give testimony in the afternoon session on Tuesday, but it was moved forward after former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni was a no-show.

'Direct payments'

Previously, he testified that Mackay had paid Kodwa about R400 000.

"What has happened subsequent to that is the commission has subpoenaed bank accounts. During my initial investigation, I only had access to a snapshot of Mr Mackay's accounts. In addition, we did further email analysis."

Mackay is a former director of Tactical Software Solutions (TSS), which is in voluntary liquidation, according to Powell. The transactions that Powell testified about were from TSS.

TSS is not related to EOH.

At the time of the transactions, Kodwa was the ANC spokesperson.

Powell told the commission:

Mr Kodwa received direct payments as well as luxury accommodation with a combined total of R2 million. Mackay and Kodwa corresponded via email over what seems to be ANC donations.

Powell told the commission that on 28 April 2015 Kodwa received a settlement of R1 million.



"This seems to be a transfer of R1 million from TSS to Mr Kodwa's private bank account."

A week later, he received an additional amount of R890 000 – a payment Powell believed was for Kodwa's car.

In anticipation of Powell's evidence being heard, Kodwa penned a response to the allegations, in the form of a letter to the ANC's integrity commission. The letter is dated 21 May.

In it, Kodwa said he was aware Powell would provide the commission with more evidence against him.

"To the extent that I have previously presented myself before the integrity commission, and presented the facts on these matters, the additional information is well covered in my previous submission and in my understanding does not fall outside the version of events already presented in the integrity commission."

He further said he was not facing any criminal charges.

"There are no allegations of impropriety that have been made against me, nor have I been criminally charged of any wrong doing (sic)."

In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday morning, EOH also responded to Powell's evidence, saying the company had opened criminal charges.

"The EOH independent forensic investigation itself is now behind the group, and we have reported suspected fraud and corruption to the authorities and instituted legal proceedings where appropriate. We have also duly engaged the relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing will ultimately be held accountable for their actions," the letter read.

The hearings continue.

