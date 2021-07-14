51m ago

add bookmark

Zizi Kodwa says 'experienced' people behind looting as residents stand to protect Soweto mall

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Maponya Mall in Soweto has not been affected by unrest in Gauteng and residents are guarding it along with private security officials, the police and tha army.
  • Residents braved the cold and slept outside it to stop looters from gaining access.
  • According to the residents, the lootings are well orchestrated.

Pimville residents have taken a stand against violence and mass lootings in parts of Gauteng and have vowed to protect the only surviving shopping centre in the area - Maponya Mall.

News24 was at the mall on Wednesday and found that it was guarded by community members, police, private security companies and members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa also made an appearance and hailed the residents for their efforts.

Soweto Parliament commander, Nhlanhla Lux, told News24 that the residents' efforts were not only about protecting the mall and jobs, but about protecting the heritage of the mall too.

READ | SA's lockdown laws have just been changed to help stop looting in Gauteng, KZN

The R650-million shopping centre was officially opened on September 2007 by former president Nelson Mandela.

It was the first shopping centre of its kind in Soweto and the first one that was blacked owned. The mall is named after local business icon Richard Maponya, who acquired the land on which the mall is built in 1979 on a 100-year lease, according to Gauteng history site, Gauteng.net

unrest
Members of the SANDF at Maponya mall.

"Part of our responsibilities was to make sure that people, the community, come and defend the mall. It is the last mall that will be servicing millions of people in Soweto. So we will be very irresponsible community members if we don't protect the mall," Lux said.

Soweto - a crippling township

He added that it was important for the community to protect what was left of an already crippling township and said he was glad the community has heard and responded calls to protect the mall with the assistance of law enforcement agencies.

Without the presence of law enforcement officers, there won't be enough fire power to match the looters, he said.

People buy bread from trucks who provide food as s
People buy bread from trucks who provide food as shops and mall are looted and closed for business in Soweto on Thursday.

Community members have been guarding the mall for the past four days and have already come under attack.

READ | Zuma unrest: Some shops allowing only limited number of items as food, fuel shortages choke Durban

"The last four days, we have been shot at around twice a day. Being shot at is now normal, which is very scary."

He added that they believed that someone was instigating the acts because there was a modus operandi.

"We have arrested some people who have confessed their operations and who have confessed many things we did not think we would get in such a short space of time, working on this operation."

He added:

A lot of people were saying it's a Zuma protest. It is not, because when we arrest these young people, most of them are under the age of 22.

Those who were arrested weren't even aware of who and what Zuma was arrested for, making it clear that the unrest was "organised, high-precision crime activity" meant to debilitate communities, he added.

Speaking to the residents, Kodwa also agreed that the lootings seemed to be led by people who were "experienced in operations".

He said the government was closely investigating reports that former agents were instigating the attacks. He said:

This campaign is not sporadic, it is not spontaneous there is somebody behind who is driving this operation.

Meanwhile, Gabatsoane Tlholoe, a Pimville resident who works at Maponya Mall, said: "I have a child in university. I have a son in primary [school]. If Maponya Mall is destroyed, how am I going to educate my kids? Am I saying the cycle of uneducated people must just continue? I say no. Nobody must come vandalise and loot Maponya Mall."

FIRST TAKE | All sound and fury from Ramaphosa, but no concrete solutions to unrest

She added that members of the community were already feeling the effects of the lootings and were unable to buy basic needs, such as electricity and bread.

As residents gathered, holding placards to urge people to "protect Maponya Mall", a Sasko truck parked on the side of the road and sold bread to them.

Parts of the township have no economic operations.

Fuel stations, spaza shops and other services are not operating.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zizi kodwagautengjohannesburgunrestcrime
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1663 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 831 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 6220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.65
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,824.73
+0.9%
Silver
26.25
+1.0%
Palladium
2,826.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,135.00
+2.2%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
62,041
+1.8%
All Share
68,182
+1.6%
Resource 10
68,649
+2.5%
Industrial 25
87,890
+1.7%
Financial 15
12,883
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

1h ago

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

3h ago

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo