Zondo Commission: 'At no stage did I stop the investigation' - former SSA minister in Gupta probe

Former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele has denied putting a probe into the Guptas.

C wele said his only issue was that the investigation should be done with the direction of a judge.

The Zondo Commission is hearing State Security Agency-related evidence.

Former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele told the Zondo Commission at no stage did he stop an investigation into the controversial Gupta family.

"I said [they must] go and get a direction from a judge because if it is true, there is no judge who will refuse you.

"There were many allegations they were putting, and I was convinced that it would be easy for them to get direction from a judge," Cwele said during the virtual proceedings on Tuesday.

He was responding to previous State Security Agency-related evidence before the commission that he allegedly put a stop to investigations into the Guptas because, in effect, it amounted to investigating former president Jacob Zuma.

News24 earlier reported that the agency decided to investigate the Guptas for many issues when it was revealed through media reports that Fikile Mbalula was informed he would be appointed to the Cabinet, allegedly by one of the Gupta brothers. This was before he was officially told about it.



Someone who was part of the team of former domestic intelligence head Gibson Njenje told him about the probe, News24 reported.



This resulted in three intelligence bosses, Njenje, Mo Shaik, and Jeff Maqetuka, being summoned to Cape Town to discuss the investigation.



Cwele told the commission on Tuesday that he had no issues with an investigation and that he stressed that it should be in accordance with the law.



"I was the one who called the meeting. I am the one who also concluded the meeting after listening to all the stories.



"I made it clear that if you believe that there is some wrongdoing by any person, you are authorised, by law, to investigate and even intercept a person. If you are intercepting a person, you must have the direction of a judge," he said.

The inquiry continues.

