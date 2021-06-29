1h ago

add bookmark

Zondo Commission: 'At no stage did I stop the investigation' - former SSA minister in Gupta probe

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele
Former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele
NTSWE MOKOENA
  • Former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele has denied putting a probe into the Guptas.
  • Cwele said his only issue was that the investigation should be done with the direction of a judge.
  • The Zondo Commission is hearing State Security Agency-related evidence.

Former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele told the Zondo Commission at no stage did he stop an investigation into the controversial Gupta family.

"I said [they must] go and get a direction from a judge because if it is true, there is no judge who will refuse you.

"There were many allegations they were putting, and I was convinced that it would be easy for them to get direction from a judge," Cwele said during the virtual proceedings on Tuesday.

He was responding to previous State Security Agency-related evidence before the commission that he allegedly put a stop to investigations into the Guptas because, in effect, it amounted to investigating former president Jacob Zuma.

READ | Cwele told us we would be investigating Zuma if Gupta probe continues, Njenje tells Zondo Commission

News24 earlier reported that the agency decided to investigate the Guptas for many issues when it was revealed through media reports that Fikile Mbalula was informed he would be appointed to the Cabinet, allegedly by one of the Gupta brothers.  This was before he was officially told about it.

Someone who was part of the team of former domestic intelligence head Gibson Njenje told him about the probe, News24 reported.

This resulted in three intelligence bosses, Njenje, Mo Shaik, and Jeff Maqetuka, being summoned to Cape Town to discuss the investigation.

ALSO READ | Gupta investigation: Cwele wanted it to stop, former DG tells Zondo commission

Cwele told the commission on Tuesday that he had no issues with an investigation and that he stressed that it should be in accordance with the law.

"I was the one who called the meeting. I am the one who also concluded the meeting after listening to all the stories.

"I made it clear that if you believe that there is some wrongdoing by any person, you are authorised, by law, to investigate and even intercept a person. If you are intercepting a person, you must have the direction of a judge," he said.

The inquiry continues.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siyabonga cwelegautengjohannesburggupta famillystate capture inquiry
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 2333 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 5424 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.37
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,754.99
-1.3%
Silver
25.67
-1.7%
Palladium
2,671.00
-1.0%
Platinum
1,071.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,498
+1.1%
All Share
66,569
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,729
+0.2%
Industrial 25
87,754
+1.5%
Financial 15
13,076
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo