Zondo Commission chair plans to submit report to president in 3 parts, seeks extension to February

The Zondo Commission has been given until the end of December to complete its report into investigations of state capture.

The commission has been running for the last three years and in court papers filed on Tuesday, it said it needs until February to complete and release its report.

Commission chairperson and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo plans to release the report in three parts at the end of December, January and February.

In papers filed in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, State Capture Inquiry chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said he intended to release his final report in three parts.

But, only the first part will be ready by the end of December. The commission has urgently applied for an extension.

In September, the court granted the commission an extension until the end of December. This was after Zondo approached it, saying it would not be able to meet its September deadline because one of the people who was supposed to prepare summaries and analyses of evidence on two topics, had fallen ill.

Now, with just 10 days to go until the commission's December deadline, Zondo says an assessment shows they won't be able to meet it.

In court papers, the commission said that its final report would cover the following topics and entities:

Aviation (a) SAA (b) SAAT (c) SA Express The New Age (TNA) Bosasa Transnet The SABC Denel Eskom The Free State Asbestos Project The Free State R1 billion Housing Project Crime Intelligence The State Security Agency Parliamentary oversight Procurement Reforms Prasa The Guptas' attempted capture of national Treasury The "big picture" including the national executive and the ANC The banks and the closing of the Guptas' bank accounts.

"Despite my team's and my hard work and determination to ensure the completion and delivery of the commission's report to the president before the end of December 2021, an assessment of the progress we have made and the work that remains to be done before the report may be ready to be delivered to the president has revealed that, while some chapters or parts of the report would be ready by the end of December and could, therefore, be delivered to the president as Part I of the report or as the commission's interim report, there will be other chapters or parts of the report that would still need to be corrected, proofread and to have all the necessary quality assurance work done on them.

"In other words, there would be some chapters or parts of the report that would still need further work before they could be ready," Zondo said in his latest application.

He added that he planned to release the second part of the report in January and the final report in February. In order to do that, he would need an extension.

"I took the view that in that event, the commission need not wait until the entire report is ready before it could deliver some report to the president. There was no reason why, if there were parts or chapters of the commission's report that were ready before the end of December, they could not form Part I of the report and be delivered to the president before the end of December 2021, and Part II could be delivered to the president before the end of January and Part III before the end of February 2022," Zondo added in the papers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zondo said that he had already spoken to the president about the extension and that the commission's budget would cover the legal costs of the application.

"The secretary of the commission assures me that the existing budget allocation for the commission will be adequate to cover any fees that may relate to the commission's legal and investigations teams up to the end of February 2021 and that it will not be necessary for the commission to ask for further funding in regard to such fees."

The application is expected to be heard on 28 December.

