Zondo Commission: Former intelligence heads would not have succumbed to 'illegal instruction' - Cwele

The former state security minister told the Zondo Commission that three former intelligence heads would not have succumbed to a blatant illegal instruction.

The commission previously heard claims that Siyabonga Cwele put a stop to a State Security Agency probe into the Guptas.

Cwele denies the allegation.

Former intelligence heads Mo Shaik, Gibson Njenje, and Jeff Maqetuka were not the type of people who would succumb to a "blatant illegal instruction", the Zondo Commission heard on Tuesday.

The commission was listening to the virtual re-examination of former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele, who is now South Africa's ambassador to China.

The former minister's counsel, Ishmael Semenya, SC, asked him: "Ambassador, as you know the characters of Mr Shaik, Njenje and Maqetuka, are they the type of persons who would succumb to a blatant illegal instruction coming from the minister?"

Cwele responded: "No, not at all."

The commission previously heard claims that Cwele stopped a State Security Agency (SSA) probe into the activities of the controversial Gupta family because it would, in effect, amount to an investigation against former president Jacob Zuma.

News24 earlier reported that the agency decided to investigate the Guptas for many issues when it was revealed through media reports that Fikile Mbalula was informed he would be appointed to Cabinet, allegedly by one of the Gupta brothers. Njenje, Shaik, and Maqetuka headed up the agency at the time.

But Cwele, in his version before the commission on Tuesday, denied the allegations and said the only issue he had was that the probe should be conducted with the direction of a judge.

Semenya further put the following question to Cwele: "If there were instructions of the nature alleged, i.e., you stopped an investigation, wouldn't there be a report filed with the service?"

Cwele responded:

Definitely, there would be a report. There is no way, as I know them, that they could stop [an investigation] just because some minister has said that they must stop a legal investigation.

The former minister completed his evidence before the commission, but first took the opportunity to tell the commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that the matter was "painful" for him.



"I am grateful that, at last, you gave me the chance to give my own version. This matter has been paining me since 2019, when it was raised to me by [the] commission."

"Since then, I have been writing statements and requesting to question these statements...I suffered a lot, chairperson, during that period," he said.