Zondo Commission granted another extension to finalise outstanding reports

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Zondo Commission chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo Commission chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted the State Capture Inquiry another extension to finalise the reports. 

News24 previously reported that commission chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had approached the court for a six-week extension to finish the last part of the report.

Part five of the report includes investigations into the SABC, the State Security Agency, Estina Dairy Farm, the Waterkloof landing by associates of the Gupta family, and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Zondo said that while a lot of ground had been covered, they had not yet been able to complete part five of the report and would not be able to do so by the end of April.

READ | Zondo Commission: Why extension will mess with Ramaphosa's timeline to report to Parliament

Judge Anthony Millar said he had read the papers and was satisfied that a case had been made for the relief sought, which is an extension to 15 June 2022.

Millar also noted that three of the respondents had filed notices to abide, while the rest had not filed any notices.

The case was previously stood down to determine whether any party opposed the extension.

To date, no notices to oppose have been received by the court.


