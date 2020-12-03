Zondo commission hears how Estina dairy farm was allegedly used as a front for money laundering

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has delved into the Estina dairy farm offshore money flows.

A director of investigation at Shadow World Investigations, Paul Holden, told the commission the Gupta-linked Estina was used to launder money.

He said money was laundered in a "complex way through a circular system".

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project was allegedly used to launder money.

Paul Holden, a director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations - a global organisation investigating cases of grand corruption - testified about the Guptas and their various offshore companies which they allegedly used to launder cash "through a very complex system".

Estina was identified in early 2012 as the company that would partner with the Free State government in the dairy farm project.

At the time, the plan was for Estina and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to inject a R500 million investment into the project.

The department then kick-started the project with R30 million to Estina but money continued to flow into Estina coffers, News24 previously reported.

The contract was cancelled in August 2014.

READ | The case against Ace Magashule in the R280m Gupta Estina dairy farm scandal

On Thursday, Holden said the total amount the Free State government paid into Estina was R280 million plus R7 million interest.

The money was paid in eight separate tranches between 9 July 2012 and 5 May 2016, he added.

Washed

Holden alleged the R287 million was "washed" three times - and eventually the money that was deposited into Estina amounted to R880 million.

And only R35 million [3.9%] of that amount did not come from the Free State government, he said.

"It may even be a smaller amount," Holden added.

However, commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said: "I thought that the evidence that I heard under Estina suggested that the amount was much lower than 96% of this R880 million. So, what you are saying is out of this R880 million only about 3-something percent didn't come from the Free State government?

"That is quite a large amount. I'm under the impression that, all along, the amounts that have been mentioned were R200 [million] and something."

ALSO READ | Gupta wedding under scrutiny as IRBA wraps up disciplinary of ex-KPMG auditor

Responding, Holden said the R287 million was the figure paid into Estina with crude interest.

"And the figure that we reach of R880 million is the R287 million plus an additional amount that is effetely drawn from the R287 million that is laundered in such a complex way through a circular system that returns the funds ultimately back into Estina which thereby increases the aggregate deposit."

He added this was referred to in money laundering terms as a "round-tripping", "where funds are paid out of the account to the second account and potentially into a number of different accounts before being paid back into the original account to create the impression that there is a separate fund flow".