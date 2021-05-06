Zondo Commission: Kevin Wakeford says Agrizzi was 'greedy and narcissistic'

Businessman Kevin Wakeford testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Thursday.

He denied allegations that he influenced the negotiation of a contract with the home affairs department.

He said his relationship with Angelo Agrizzi was "tenuous and unproductive from the very start".

Businessman Kevin Wakeford on Thursday accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of being a racist and a narcissist, who wanted to see the company liquidated for his own benefit.

Wakeford denied allegations by Agrizzi that he negotiated a contract between Bosasa and the home affairs department.

Wakeford appeared at the State Capture Inquiry to respond to testimony which implicated him as a facilitator and benefactor in some of Bosasa's untoward business dealings.

Wakeford worked as a consultant, on a monthly retainer of R50 000, at Bosasa for nearly 10 years.

During his testimony, Agrizzi alleged that Wakeford assisted with problems the company had with SARS and also helped negotiate and influence the contract between Bosasa and the home affairs department regarding the controversial management of the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

"The allegations made against me by Agrizzi and (Frans) Vorster have been fabricated and the facts twisted, so as to suggest corruption and fraud in the public sector, and to bring me within the mandate of the commission. However, there is no evidence to support these fabrications," said Wakeford.

Wakeford alleged, at the Zondo Commission, that Agrizzi did not testify because he wanted to reveal the truth, but rather to force the company into liquidation, so that he could take over the clients, using his own company.

"This was a man who was greedy and narcissistic, and wanted to be back in the seat of the king," he said.

"He wanted to destroy the reputation of [the late Gavin] Watson and the black board of directors of Bosasa, guided by his racism, to create the perception that the board of the company would have no option, but to step down and appoint him as the COO of the group or risk the business liquidating," he said.

Concerns about Agrizzi's character

Wakeford also testified about Watson's character.

He said Watson and his family empowered black people and did not treat them like "economic slaves".

"The Watsons gave white people credibility and legitimacy in this country. It is those people who played township rugby, built companies that were empowering, and treated black people as equals, not as economic slaves and subordinates," he told the commission.

He said his relationship with Agrizzi, on the other hand, was "tenuous and unproductive from the very start".

Wakeford said:

Sometime after meeting Agrizzi, I expressed to Watson my concerns about Agrizzi's character and attitude. Bosasa was a grown black economic improvement business, that could become a benchmark for how black economic empowerment principles should be successfully implemented.

"Agrizzi, on the other hand, seemed to view economic empowerment and Afrocentricity as a burden, rather than a necessity," he said.

Conflict of interest

Wakeford also told the commission of his work, as a ministerial turnaround advisor, at the home affairs department for two years, while also working as a consultant for Bosasa.

"In early 2007, I was contacted by the minister of home affairs, who, at the time, was Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. She requested me to oversee and then envisage a turnaround project. This project was endorsed by Cabinet, under the presidency of former president Thabo Mbeki. This project was endorsed by Cabinet, given the ongoing crisis at home affairs," he said.

The evidence leader, advocate Viwe Notshe, asked whether the minister was aware of Wakeford's work at Bosasa and whether he did not see it as a conflict of interest.

Wakeford said he had disclosed his work for Bosasa and was paranoid of ever creating a conflict of interest. He said he would walk out of rooms when some of his clients were being discussed.

