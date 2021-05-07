20m ago

add bookmark

Zondo Commission needs further R90m to complete its work, Parliament hears

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Netwerk24
  • The Zondo Commission needs a further R90 million to complete its work by the end of June.
  • The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is discussing the matter with Treasury.
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in February said the commission shouldn't expect further funds.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services is in discussions with Treasury to find R90 million for the cash-strapped Zondo Commission to finish its work.

On Wednesday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development tat R75 million was reprioritised to fund the commission.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at the Zondo commission

On Friday, director-general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Doctor Mashabane told the committee that the money was to fund a deficit for the commission for the months January to March. He said the department was asked to "scrape around" to find the money.

In February, the Gauteng High Court extended the commission's deadline to the end of June.

Mashabane said the department had asked the commission how much money it needed, and the answer came back as R90 million.

READ | Lamola hopeful Zondo Commission will wrap up in June amid cash squeeze

Mashabane said they had approached Treasury to find this money. He said the commission was not an entity of the department, and it would be unfair for these funds to come out of the department's baseline budget.

Conclude

"We can only hope that it will not be more than that R90 million, and that that R90 million will help the commission to conclude by June," Mashaba said.

He was responding to ACDP MP Steve Swart, who asked where the R75 million Lamola referred to would come from, given the department's budgetary constraints.

The department's budget has been cut with more than R2 billion from the previously budgeted R23.884 billion for the 2021 – 2022 financial year to R21.546 billion.

By December, the commission had already cost the state more than R800 million. At a media briefing after delivering his budget in February, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the commission was expected to finish its work with the R63 million it was granted earlier.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
state capture inquiry
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3979 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3681 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 397 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.26
+0.4%
GBP/ZAR
19.81
+0.3%
EUR/ZAR
17.20
+0.3%
AUD/ZAR
11.08
+0.2%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,818.39
+0.2%
Silver
27.22
-0.3%
Palladium
2,933.50
-0.6%
Platinum
1,251.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
62,452
+1.2%
All Share
68,394
+1.2%
Resource 10
71,712
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,448
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,634
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo