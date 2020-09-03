Zondo commission: Nomvula Mokonyane wants to cross-examine Agrizzi, claims she was hacked last month

Former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane says she wants to cross-examine former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Mokonyane is appearing for the second time at the state capture commission.

Her lawyer says, each time the former minister testifies, "there is subsequent character assassination of her."

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane wants to apply to cross-examine former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.



Her lawyer, advocate Laurence Hodes SC, on Thursday told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo they would submit the written application for leave to cross-examine Agrizzi.

READ | Angelo Agrizzi's former PA confirms sending birthday hampers to Nomvula Mokonyane and assistant

Hodes also said a security report had been compiled and that "it was found as a fact that my client, Ms Mokonyane's IP address has been hacked on the 29th and 30th of August from Pretoria. So there is a positive report of a hacking, there is a security threat... that's why, with respect, she asks for finality as to her appearing here."

He also said, after Mokonyane's appearance at the commission, they had received questions from City Press regarding guesthouse owner Frederik Hendrik Coetzee's statement to the commission and that the publication had wanted her to comment on it.

Coetzee is the owner of the Victorian Guesthouse in Krugersdorp.

He said: "Each time she testifies, there is subsequent character assassination of her in the media and the leaks by the journalists.

"She wants to have some finality. She wishes to reach some finality on this matter."

Zondo said the issue of Coetzee's affidavit being leaked was "unacceptable".

"It is a matter we are very concerned about. It is unacceptable... yes we haven't laid charges, but we have spoken very strongly and there just seems to be a problem.

"I'm not saying that we will not lay charges. So far we have not because we have been hoping that they would come to their senses and stop this habit. I just wanted to say that about that," the deputy chief justice said.

During his testimony, Coetzee told the commission that the guesthouse had hosted Mokonyane's 40th birthday celebrations in 2003, contradicting her previous testimony at the commission.

He said the event was organised by Agrizzi.

Coetzee also told Zondo that it was the first high-profile government function hosted by the guesthouse.

He said, initially, they were expecting to cater for 80 guests, before the number increased to 120. However, on the day of the function, the number rose to 174 people.

Mokonyane is currently testifying before the commission.

