Zondo Commission: Norma Mngoma's appearance adjourned because of 'security concerns'

Norma Mngoma's second appearance at the Zondo Commission was adjourned because of security concerns.

She is now expected to appear before the commission on Friday.

Her estranged husband, Malusi Gigaba, is also expected to appear.

The Zondo Commission on Thursday abruptly stopped Norma Mngoma's evidence because of security issues.

Mngoma, the estranged wife of former government minister Malusi Gigaba, made her second appearance before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

About an hour before she was due to finish her evidence, Zondo called for a five-minute adjournment. Soon after, he said the commission had to close for the day because of security reasons.

He did not disclose the reasons.

Mngoma is expected back at the commission on Friday morning.

Gigaba is also scheduled to give testimony.

Before the adjournment, Mngoma told the commission about Gigaba's desperation to delete Gupta-related information from her electronic devices.

She said, in 2020, she asked Gigaba for a divorce.

"It was good for both of us, but it was also good for our children to grow up in a positive environment."





Gigaba asked for more time to finish his PhD and his submissions before the Zondo Commission, she said.

After she agreed to give him more time, Gigaba brought an IT expert to delete information from her cellphones and laptops.

When she inquired why he needed to delete the data, Gigaba said he wanted to delete information related to the Gupta family.

She said she refused.

A few weeks later, the Hawks came to their home and demanded all her electronic devices, which was said to be about text messages she had sent to Gigaba's friend. She gave the Hawks her two cellphones and a laptop.

Two weeks later, the Hawks again came to her home and, instead of handing over her devices, she was arrested.

She was arrested for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. The charges were later withdrawn.

The electronic devices were given back after her court appearance.

Mngoma said the Hawks had deleted all the Gupta-related information.

"A lot of information was on my gadgets. Everything Malusi wanted us to delete, related to the Guptas, to the trips that we took, as a family, and the car bought by the Guptas, were deleted," she testified.