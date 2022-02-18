Zondo Commission: Why extension will mess with Ramaphosa's timeline to report to Parliament

The Zondo Commission was to deliver part three of its report to Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of February.

Zondo, however, made an urgent application for an extension.

He asked that he deliver the final part of the report by the end of April.

The State Capture Inquiry has asked for an extension of its term until 30 April, which could derail President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to report to Parliament, based on the report's recommendations and findings, by 30 June.



News24 reported on Thursday that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had asked for the extension, but was expected to hand reports on Eskom, Bosasa and the State Security Agency to Ramaphosa at the end of this month.

"That will be about the size of the volumes that made Part 1 and Part 2 of its report, which were delivered at the end of December 2021 and at the end of January 2022 respectively," the commission said in a statement on Friday.

It will mean that, by the end of February, the report delivered to the president will run to about 3 000 pages of detailed analysis of evidence, findings and recommendations.

"Although the chairperson had previously indicated that the volumes of the report that would be delivered to the president at the end of February would be the last part of the report, unfortunately this will no longer be the case," the commission said.

If the commission's application for an extension to the High Court in Pretoria is successful, it will submit the balance of its report either at the end of April or part of it at the end of March, and the last part at the end of April 2022.

In papers filed in court on Thursday, Zondo said the estimated 1 500-page document he would provide to Ramaphosa this month is likely to also contain reports on the Free State asbestos and housing projects, the "attempted capture of National Treasury" and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

According to a list of topics provided by Zondo, the last report the commission will deliver addresses "the closure of the Gupta bank accounts and the Cabinet response", the Estina Dairy Project, "Parliamentary Oversight", SABC and ANN7, EOH and the City of Johannesburg and "The Big Picture".



Zondo had to take some time to prepare for his interview for chief justice, and then to rest after the interview.

He stressed that he and his team had been working "all kinds of hours, weekends and public holidays – in order to try and complete the report by the end of February 2022, but this is not going to be achieved".