Zondo Commission: Your version makes no sense at all, lawyer tells Norma Mngoma

Norma Mngoma appeared before the Zondo Commission to be cross-examined by her estranged husband former minister Malusi Gigaba.

Mngoma told the commission her husband had told her never to conceal the truth about his dealings with the Guptas.

She said Gigaba had told her money he received from the Guptas was not "corrupt money".

Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, told the Zondo Commission her husband told her never to reveal the truth about the dealings he had with the Guptas.

Mngoma said this while being cross-examined by Gigaba's lawyer, Richard Solomon, on Tuesday evening.

"Malusi said I mustn't talk to anyone about everything I know about the Guptas," she told the commission.

Solomon said in her affidavit, Mngoma said on one occasion, she saw cash in the boot of Gigaba's vehicle when they were in Sandton.

She had also testified she saw Gigaba placing money in a safe at their home.

"When did it strike you that you were a beneficiary of Gupta money?" Solomon asked Mngoma.

She replied:

I only knew when Malusi said I mustn't mention it to the commission.

Mngoma said Gigaba had told her it was not "corruption money", and rather money for elections.

"I have never been part of ANC things, I have never been part of any branch, so I don't know how money is raised, so I [accepted] what he was saying."

She told the commission she never really questioned where the money came from.

Solomon said:

You were the beneficiary of this money, that you say came from the Guptas, for your wedding, for your lifestyle, is that correct?

Mngoma said she did not know it was "corrupt money", until when he started "plotting" and deleting things on their gadgets.

She also testified Gigaba said he did not want to go through with the divorce while he was still "going through the state capture".

Solomon said he would argue Mngoma's version during cross-examination made no sense, adding it was improbable and should be rejected.

He questioned why Gigaba would ask for a divorce and filed his summons in August 2020 even before he came to the commission.

Mngoma then said Gigaba did it to "drive the narrative" that she was "bitter" about the divorce. She added since he filed the summons he did nothing about the divorce.

Gigaba previously accused Mngoma of being a "pathological liar".

He said: "Ms Mngoma lies, pathologically, she makes a habit of lying, she says some things today, she denies them tomorrow or even on the same day.

"You are dealing with lies, inconsistencies and somebody who is not willing to tell the truth."