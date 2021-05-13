Zondo Commission: Zwane probed on his oversight role as MEC during Estina Project

- Mosebenzi Zwane was questioned on what oversight role he played in an agreement which was not concluded.
- He claimed he was under the impression that Paras was doing the work on the Vrede Dairy Project.
- Zwane was probed on why he never asked to see the agreement.
Former Free State MEC of Agriculture, Mosebenzi Zwane, says when he went to India, he was performing an oversight role on an entity which he assumed had concluded its agreement with the department.
"We were informed that Paras had capacity in terms of quantities, it also [had] the rights in terms of marketing/selling milk. I thought, when I was there, I may as well verify the report given to the executive and myself in terms of Paras," Zwane told the State Capture Inquiry on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chair of the commission, put the following question to the witness: "Do you accept that no agreement was ever concluded between the Department of Agriculture and Paras, with regards to the Estina project?"
Zwane responded:
News24 earlier reported the controversial project intended to see 100 black emerging farmers receive five cows each as part of an empowerment scheme. Given to Estina in 2013, under a free 99-year lease by the provincial Department of Agriculture, the farm was one of the most controversial transactions between the Guptas and a government entity.
Zwane added he was under the impression that Paras was doing the work on the Vrede Dairy Project, up until May 2013.
Zondo probed Zwane on what he did when he discovered the department had never concluded any agreement with Paras.
Zwane said:
Zondo asked Zwane where he got the impression the agreement was concluded. Zwane told the commission that, in summary, it was based on the fact that it was common cause that processes must be followed in procuring a service provider - and that these processes were undertaken by the department head at the time, who was Peter Thabethe.
Zondo followed up by asking whether he was ever shown the agreement by Thabethe. To which Zwane responded, "we do not operate that way".
Oversight role questioned
Zondo asked how Zwane's oversight role could be performed if he had not seen the contract with an entity, which involved millions of rands.
He said:
Zwane responded:
The inquiry continues.