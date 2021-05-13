14m ago

add bookmark

Zondo Commission: Zwane says India trip in 2012 was paid for by agriculture department, not Guptas

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mosebenzi Zwane. (Gallo Images)
Mosebenzi Zwane. (Gallo Images)
  • Mosebenzi Zwane has told the Zondo Commission a trip to India was paid for by the department, not the Guptas.
  • Zwane attached annexures to his affidavit to prove the government paid for the trip.
  • The commission previously heard how Zwane allegedly took a choir with him to India instead of the beneficiaries of the Estina dairy project.

Former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane says his trip to India in October 2012 was paid for by the department.

Zwane, who appeared before the Zondo Commission on Thursday, attached annexures to his affidavit to prove it had paid for the trip.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka asked the witness to point the commission to the proof that the department had paid for the trip.

Zwane then pointed the commission to the document.

"This is the proof chair, and I think this document has to do with subsistence and travelling [S&T], it's a proof that the department paid for this trip, they paid for this S&T," he said.

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked him to explain the date of December 2012 on the document for a trip that occurred in October.

Zwane said the document was delayed and only filled in some time after the trip.

The commission moved to another document that dealt with an S&T claim written "India".

Zwane confirmed the trip was taken between 15 and 23 October 2012.

Flight

Seleka questioned these dates as they differed from the itinerary of his choir which left on 13 October, two days before, on the same flight as Zwane.

Zondo clarified this point was being raised in the context it was Zwane's evidence that he travelled on the same plane as the choir.

"I must indicate that I do not have an answer in terms of this question. To the best of my collection, maybe the itinerary of the choir is faulty. The best of my recollection is that this is the recollection," Zwane said.

The former MEC added he was correcting the allegation the trip was paid for by the Guptas, which according to him, was not correct.

"The issue here, as raised by Mr Theron, was that I travelled together with the choir at the expense of the Guptas, that was the issue, and I have since reflected in this commission that this is not correct," he said.

READ | Estina dairy project: State capture hears how Zwane took church choir to India instead of beneficiaries

The commission previously heard from Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the Estina dairy project's beneficiaries, that farmers were promised trips to India for training and cattle to kick-start the project.

Instead, Zwane sent members of his church choir for training, he claimed.

The inquiry continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mosebenzi zwaneraymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6197 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5680 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

14h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.13
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,824.94
+0.5%
Silver
27.02
+0.1%
Palladium
2,861.50
+0.0%
Platinum
1,203.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
60,211
-2.1%
All Share
66,169
-1.9%
Resource 10
69,474
-3.1%
Industrial 25
82,513
-1.5%
Financial 15
12,499
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo