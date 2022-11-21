'Zondo has failed this country': Limpho Hani slams ConCourt's order to grant Janusz Walus parole

The Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that Chris Hani's killer be placed on parole.

Janusz Walus gunned down the SACP leader nearly 30 years ago.

Hani's wife Limpho stormed out of the court after the ruling, calling it "diabolical".

Limpho Hani, the wife of South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani who was gunned down nearly 30 years ago, has blasted Chief Justice Raymond Zondo following his ruling in the Constitutional Court to release her husband’s killer on parole.

In his ruling on Monday afternoon, Zondo ordered the release of Janusz Walus on parole within 10 days.

Zondo said the decision by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to deny Walus' parole was irrational and should therefore be reviewed and set aside.

Zondo said the onus was now on Lamola to set conditions when releasing him on parole. He added that more than 15 years have elapsed since Walus became eligible for parole.

READ | President Mashatile? ANC strongman leaves door open for last minute bid for top job

He said Walus had also apologised to the family on several occasions. Lamola was also ordered to pay Walus’ costs.



The ruling has left the Hani family fuming, with an angry Limpho Hani storming out of court after the verdict.

“This court has not even addressed the victims. I don’t exist. He is busy giving us a lecture about a Polish man who came to SA to kill my husband. Do you understand how I feel?“ Limpho asked.

Netwerk24 Netwerk24

"Chief Justice [Raymond] Zondo has failed this country completely, and I am not going to apologise. This country is finished. In this country, a foreign white can come into South Africa and kill my husband. He [Zondo] couldn’t give a shit. He couldn’t be bothered,” she said.



Limpho described the judgment as "diabolical".

"I have never seen something like this in my life. If my husband was not killed, we would have never had elections. Mandela, after my husband was murdered, said to [FW] de Klerk for us to stop this, give us an election date. That is why Zondo and his friends today are sitting in this court."

Getty Images Getty Images

The Polish immigrant is serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility for the murder of the anti-apartheid activist in 1993.



Walus, who became eligible for parole almost 17 years ago after serving 13 years and four months of his life sentence, has been applying for parole since 2011 - and has been denied parole every time.

He was initially sentenced to death for the Hani's murder, but his death sentence was commuted to life behind bars.



