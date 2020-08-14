42m ago

Zondo inquiry sitting adjourned as ex-Free State govt CFO self-isolates after Covid-19 exposure

Azarrah Karrim
State Capture commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been left frustrated by recent delays in proceedings.
Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • The appearance of the former Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's CFO was postponed on Friday.
  • A lawyer for Seipati Dlamini said she had been exposed to Covid-19 and was ordered to self-isolate by her doctor.
  • Dlamini's legal representation said the testimony could not take place online as loose ends regarding Dlamini's affidavit needed to be tied up.

Friday's sitting of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which was due to hear testimony on the Vrede Dairy Farm Project, was adjourned early as the only witness due to testify is in self-isolation after being exposed to Covid-19.

The commission was due to hear testimony from the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's former chief financial officer, Seipati Dlamini.

The former CFO was implicated by Anna Sussana Fourie, a former deputy director-general in the Free State treasury, who previously told the commission that Dlamini refused to give her reasons why a R30 million payment related to the project had to be made immediately, before any work had been done.

READ| I didn't sign off on Estina dairy farm project, former govt dept head tells Zondo commission

Dlamini's legal representative, advocate Harshila Kooverjie, SC, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Dlamini had been exposed to Covid-19 through family members and could not attend the hearing because she was in self-isolation.

Kooverjie said Dlamini had participated in legal consultation to prepare for her testimony.

"However, during the course of 11 August 2020, certain of her family members informed her that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

"She has since been exposed to them on various occasions, specifically the funeral that happened over the weekend of 8 and 9 [August] which included the vigil ceremony as well," Kooverjie said.

Following this, Dlamini's doctor advised her to go into quarantine.

Kooverjie provided Zondo with a doctor's letter on behalf of Dlamini.

Zondo suggested that should Dlamini not feel ill she could give evidence via a video link.

But Kooverjie explained that Dlamini still needed a second consultation with her legal team to have a look at the evidence bundle.

Kooverjie added that she had also not been able to consult with Dlamini yet and asked Zondo to give her time to have a physical consultation with Dlamini when possible.

Zondo replied that legal representatives had been holding virtual consultations with witnesses throughout the lockdown period, and asked Kooverjie if this would be possible as documents could be couriered to Dlamini.

Kooverjie said this was not possible.

"The only difficulty I am aware of with regard to Ms Dlamini is the fact that she sits in Kroonstad and she cannot move from there in order to travel to her office even to get all the other documents and the affidavit that she has had regard to previously."

Kooverjie added that there were still some loose ends with Dlamini's affidavit and it would not provide enough time for them should the testimony be postponed to next week.

ALSO READ | Estina dairy project: Zondo commission explores loopholes in procurement

Zondo said the commission might have to use an evening session if this was the case.

"We are trying to finish the work because we have very little time left," said the deputy chief justice.

A date for Dlamini's testimony would be determined by the commission.

