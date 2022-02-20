56m ago

Zondo, Ramaphosa ask court for more time to release, act on final part of state capture report

Malibongwe Dayimani
Raymond Zondo hands part 1 of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Raymond Zondo hands part 1 of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • On Thursday, Judge Raymond Zondo approached the court asking for more time to release the final report.
  • On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also approached the court asking for a new time frame to act on the recommendation of the upcoming report. 
  • If granted, this will be the commission's seventh extension since its establishment in January 2018.   

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approached the Gauteng High Court, asking for a new time frame to submit the yet to released third and final part of the state capture report to Parliament and to act on its recommendations. 

This comes after State Capture Commission chairperson Judge Raymond Zondo approached the court on 17 February, asking it to change the date of the release of the third and final report from 28 February to 30 April. 

Ramaphosa had initially been granted an order to submit the final report to Parliament and act on it within four months from 28 February.

His four months would have ended on 30 June. 

But after learning that Zondo had approached the court on Thursday asking for an extension, Ramaphosa launched an application on Sunday asking for a new date in line with Zondo's 30 April proposed date for the release of the report.

In the application, the president said he was anticipating that Zondo's application would be successful.  

If granted, it would be the commission's seventh extension. 

The commission cost the state nearly R1 billion.   

It was established in January 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.

The final report was expected to be 1 500 pages long.  

The first report, consisting of 850 pages, three volumes and four chapters with its findings and recommendations, had already been released by Zondo. 

The second report, which was 627 pages long and consisted of two volumes and two chapters, was also out. 

Zondo was initially granted the 28 February release date by the court after asking for an extension on 21 December 2021. 

In his affidavit, submitted with the application on Sunday, acting head of legal and executive services in the office of the presidency, Geofrey Mphaphuli, said:

"The president does not oppose the [Zondo] application. He anticipates that it will be granted. Consequently, the president seeks the extension of the time for his performance by four months from 30 April.” 

The application stated: "Relevant Cabinet members and their staff, as well as a team in the presidency are reading and analysing the first two parts of the report with a view to advising the president how to approach them, what to do about their findings, and how to go about implementing their recommendations."

The commission's website also announced that the final report would not be issued at the end of the month as was previously stated.   

Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaraymond zondostate capture inquiry
