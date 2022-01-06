50m ago

add bookmark

Zondo report gives chance for civil society, public to call for accountability - Corruption Watch

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Corruption Watch says South Africans have a right to be part of the process that monitors the implementation of recommendations of the Zondo Commission report. 
  • Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first part of his report on Tuesday and it was made public. 
  • Corruption Watch says the test will be in the commitment of the leadership to follow through and ensure those implicated are brought to book.  

Advocacy group Corruption Watch says after years of evidence at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, the public has the right to be part of the process that monitors the implementation of the commission report's recommendations.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first part of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

According to Corruption Watch, the report provided civil society and the public an opportunity to call for accountability and action when Ramaphosa responds to it.

GRAPHIC | The state capture commission's work in numbers

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said neither he nor the government would comment on the findings and recommendations until the final volume of the report was received and tabled before Parliament.

This would happen before 30 June 2022, he said at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

In a statement, Karam Singh, Corruption Watch executive director, said they welcomed the commitment to transparency in making the report available to the public and in sharing the relevant timelines. 

Still, the real test would be in the commitment of the leadership to follow through on overturning corrupt processes and ensuring that all those implicated were brought to book, he said.

Singh added: 

What it does mean is that we, as civil society, along with members of the public, will be able to give our full attention to the findings of the report, while also keeping up the pressure for those in leadership to act in accordance with its recommendations. Less encouraging is the length of time that will no doubt ensue before any real action or consequences can be seen.

The group also mentioned the recommendation for greater protection of whistleblowers not only in terms of legislation, but in the form of rewards for evidence that leads to the recovery of assets, saying it has called for consideration of compensation for whistleblowers.

READ | State Capture Inquiry finds SAA 'racked by corruption and fraud' under Dudu Myeni

It had also called for "recommendations for greater whistleblower support that include an amendment of the Protected Disclosures Act, the proposed establishment of an agency to provide whistleblowers with legal, financial and mental health support, and a push for criminal sanctions against those found guilty of intimidating whistleblowers". 

Turning to state-owned entities (SOEs), the group said: "Many of the failures of governance and financial malfeasance at multiple SOEs that came under the spotlight at the Zondo Commission can be attributed to poor or inappropriate leadership and political influence."

Singh said: "Corruption Watch has long been focused on the pivotal role that leadership appointments play in ensuring healthy, well-functioning systems and institutions, as evidenced in the organisation's call for transparency and public participation in the appointments of leaders to Chapter 9 and 10 bodies, law enforcement agencies and SOEs."

It added that the Zondo report highlighted the urgent need to protect the independence of institutions from political interference.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
corruption watchcorruptionstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.27
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.77
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
+2.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Gold
1,788.02
-1.2%
Silver
22.02
-3.4%
Palladium
1,853.50
-0.8%
Platinum
964.50
-2.1%
Brent Crude
80.80
+1.0%
Top 40
67,322
-1.5%
All Share
74,050
-1.4%
Resource 10
71,493
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,549
-2.0%
Financial 15
15,304
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo