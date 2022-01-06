Zondo report gives chance for civil society, public to call for accountability - Corruption Watch

Corruption Watch says South Africans have a right to be part of the process that monitors the implementation of recommendations of the Zondo Commission report.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first part of his report on Tuesday and it was made public.

Corruption Watch says the test will be in the commitment of the leadership to follow through and ensure those implicated are brought to book.

Advocacy group Corruption Watch says after years of evidence at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, the public has the right to be part of the process that monitors the implementation of the commission report's recommendations.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first part of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

According to Corruption Watch, the report provided civil society and the public an opportunity to call for accountability and action when Ramaphosa responds to it.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said neither he nor the government would comment on the findings and recommendations until the final volume of the report was received and tabled before Parliament.

This would happen before 30 June 2022, he said at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

In a statement, Karam Singh, Corruption Watch executive director, said they welcomed the commitment to transparency in making the report available to the public and in sharing the relevant timelines.

Still, the real test would be in the commitment of the leadership to follow through on overturning corrupt processes and ensuring that all those implicated were brought to book, he said.

Singh added:

What it does mean is that we, as civil society, along with members of the public, will be able to give our full attention to the findings of the report, while also keeping up the pressure for those in leadership to act in accordance with its recommendations. Less encouraging is the length of time that will no doubt ensue before any real action or consequences can be seen.

The group also mentioned the recommendation for greater protection of whistleblowers not only in terms of legislation, but in the form of rewards for evidence that leads to the recovery of assets, saying it has called for consideration of compensation for whistleblowers.

It had also called for "recommendations for greater whistleblower support that include an amendment of the Protected Disclosures Act, the proposed establishment of an agency to provide whistleblowers with legal, financial and mental health support, and a push for criminal sanctions against those found guilty of intimidating whistleblowers".

Turning to state-owned entities (SOEs), the group said: "Many of the failures of governance and financial malfeasance at multiple SOEs that came under the spotlight at the Zondo Commission can be attributed to poor or inappropriate leadership and political influence."

Singh said: "Corruption Watch has long been focused on the pivotal role that leadership appointments play in ensuring healthy, well-functioning systems and institutions, as evidenced in the organisation's call for transparency and public participation in the appointments of leaders to Chapter 9 and 10 bodies, law enforcement agencies and SOEs."

It added that the Zondo report highlighted the urgent need to protect the independence of institutions from political interference.