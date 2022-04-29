Zondo report, part 4: 'Where was the ANC as the Guptas took control of important SOEs?' asks the DA

The DA weighed in on the latest findings of the State Capture Inquiry.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found there was some form of capture at Eskom and an attempted capture of the National Treasury.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone said the capture at Eskom could still be felt by citizens through crippling waves of load shedding.

The DA has taken advantage of the latest findings contained in the fourth part of the State Capture Inquiry's report, saying it reveals the ANC is a "criminal syndicate" and not fit to govern.

The DA's chief whip, Natasha Mazzone, was speaking after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended the criminal prosecution of former ANC members and the party's deployees to state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He found that, under the governing party's watch, there was some form of capture at Eskom and an attempted capture of the National Treasury.

Mazzone said the "latest report lays out in clear detail how criminal collusion within the ANC, Cabinet, ANC deployees and the Guptas conspired to capture Eskom and reduce it to a shell".

She said the consequences of the capture at Eskom could still be felt by ordinary South Africans "through unrelenting waves of load shedding".

Mazzone said:

Evidence from the report exposed how the Guptas, working in cahoots with former president Jacob Zuma, the then minister of public enterprises, Lynn Brown, and ANC deployees at SOEs, worked together to remove Eskom executives and install persons as members of the Eskom board of directors, who would facilitate or at least not oppose the Guptas' state capture scheme, and appointed Eskom executives who would cooperate with the Guptas.

Her comments came after Zondo, in the latest part of his report, found there was enough evidence to prove that Zuma was "central" to the Guptas' capture of Eskom.

"The evidence proves a scheme by the Guptas to capture Eskom, install the Guptas' selected officials in strategic positions within Eskom as members of the board, the committees of the board, and the executives, and then divert Eskom's assets to the Guptas' financial advantage.

"Central to the Guptas' scheme of state capture was President Zuma, who the Guptas must have identified at a very early stage as somebody whose character was such that they could use him against the people of South Africa, his own country, and his own government to advance their own business interests, and President Zuma readily opened the door for the Guptas to go into the SOEs and help themselves to the money and assets of the people of South Africa," read the report.

READ | Zuma replaced Ramatlhodi with inexperienced 'Gupta minister' Zwane to do their bidding: Zondo

In a scathing attack, the Zondo Commission said: "The ANC and the ANC Government should be ashamed that this happened under their watch."

Mazzone said the question the people of South Africa were entitled to ask was: "Where was the ANC as the Guptas took control of important SOEs, such as Transnet, Eskom and Denel?"

She said the findings were a "serious indictment on President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of his Cabinet, some of whom sat in the previous administration's Cabinet, for supposedly turning a blind eye while the country was being robbed blind by the Guptas, with Zuma as the mafia boss".

"Their often repeated claim that they did not know what was happening is dishonest. The commission report asks the important question: How was Eskom, such an important state-owned entity, allowed to be captured like this under their (Cabinet) watch?"

Mazzone said the findings reinforced the DA's call that all those implicated in state capture should be criminally charged for corruption and acts of sabotage against the state.

She said that, despite the clear evidence of criminal conspiracy outlined in the Zondo reports, the DA was not holding its breath because the ANC was also the organisation tasked with ensuring that those implicated were prosecuted.

"Still, this will not stop the DA from ensuring that all the implicated parties in state capture have their day in court. It is for this reason that we have written to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services to request that the NPA is brought before it to account for its lack of prosecutions to date," said Mazzone.





