Zondo to hand deliver State Capture Inquiry report to Ramaphosa on Tuesday

Zintle Mahlati
  • Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will personally hand deliver the first part of the State Capture Inquiry report to the president on Tuesday.
  • The public will immediately have access to it, according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.
  • The second and final sections of the report will be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of February. 

The first part of the three-part State Capture Inquiry report will be hand delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings next Tuesday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said.

Ramaphosa will make it public immediately, the minister added. However, the president will only have an idea of the report's implications once he has access to all three parts,

Although the commission indicated that the first part of the report would be ready for handover on 31 December, it was moved because of the mourning period for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died over the weekend, Gungubele said. 

Chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hand the report to Ramaphosa. 

This comes after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard extension applications this week which the State Capture Inquiry and Ramaphosa lodged. 

Ramaphosa wanted an extension of the date that he is required to respond to Parliament on the report's recommendations.

The court gave him until the end of June 2022. It also granted the inquiry until the end of February 2022 to submit the entire report to Ramaphosa. 

The inquiry will hand over the second part of the report at the end of January, and the final part is expected at the end of February. 

The State Capture Inquiry has held hearings since 2018 and hundreds of witnesses have appeared before it. 

It heard about widespread corruption involving the Gupta family and the family's relationship with former president Jacob Zuma. 

Zondo also explored the extent of corruption in state-owned enterprises.

The inquiry has been granted five extensions since its inception in 2018.

