52m ago

add bookmark

Zulu calls on DA-led govt to take responsibility for deaths of 4 kids in Nyanga

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.
GCIS
  • Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has slammed the City of Cape Town and  the province, and has urged them to take responsibility for the deaths of four boys in Nyanga earlier this week.
  • Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Zulu’s visit comes just a day after Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato visited the site, and reportedly questioned why the children were playing near the sand hole in the first place. 
  • Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela also visited the area to pay his respects.

The DA-led City of Cape Town and Western Cape government have come under fire from Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, following the death of four boys in Nyanga, Cape Town, this week.

She slammed the City of Cape Town and the province during a visit on Thursday.

"We visited the family and they have told us they are still waiting for housing, and they wanted us to take control of the issue of housing in the province. We need to ensure something like this never happens again, and those that are responsible for building recreation centres and facilities must take responsibility. We didn’t come here to play politics, right now we need to respond to the needs of our people."

She said local government had to put preventative measures in place to ensure that another life was not lost.

"Those who are accountable must really step up," she said.

The bodies of Ivakele Kalikopu, 13, Nqabayethu Mlaza, 12, Axolile Mabangula, 11, and Azola Quweni, 13, were recovered by emergency crews on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday after a frantic rescue mission.

The boys fell into a hole under the bridge along the N2 highway at the Borcherds Quarry turn-off, close to Nyanga. Its understood that residents from the area use the sand to strengthen the foundations of their shacks.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's and Zulu’s visit comes just a day after Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato visited the area.

Plato questioned why the children were playing on the sand hole in the first place, when there were play parks in the vicinity, according to the Daily Voice.

The ward councillor of the area, Khaya Yozi, raised the issue with Plato that the area of Nyanga did not have any recreational facilities or parks for children to play. 

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the area on Thursday. He has called for an urgent investigation into the matter.

Speaking in his capacity as provincial leader of the DA, Madikizela said: "It’s a very unfortunate event that occurred. There are people who are vandalising our property and stealing sand, and obviously it's sad that families had to lose these young children because of criminality.

"I don’t want us to use this tragedy to score cheap political points. I deliberately stayed away from responding to a number of people who made a number of silly comments. If this was my child, would I be happy to see politicians grandstanding and using my child’s tragedy to score points?"

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bonginkosi madikizelalindiwe zululindiwe sisuluwestern capecape townpolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 633 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 803 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3901 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.20
(+0.95)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.86)
Gold
1823.10
(-0.98)
Silver
26.93
(-0.21)
Platinum
1235.50
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2355.00
(-0.28)
All Share
65882.72
(-0.41)
Top 40
60420.45
(-0.36)
Financial 15
12459.12
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
88824.73
(+0.26)
Resource 10
63320.01
(-1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo