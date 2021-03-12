1h ago

add bookmark

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has died

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A file photo of King Goodwill Zwelithini. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa)
A file photo of King Goodwill Zwelithini. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa)

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has died in hospital, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced on Friday morning.

"It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini," he said in a short statement.

He said Zwelithini's health "took a turn for the worse" and that he died in the early hours of Friday morning.

"On behalf of the royal family, we thank the nation for your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time," the statement read.

Zwelithini had been ill for about a month before his death.

There were concerns about his blood sugar levels and he received treatment in the ICU when he became unstable.

His condition was treated with "caution" because of risks associated with Covid-19, Buthelezi previously said.

In early February, Buthelezi said rumours that Zwelithini had died were "cruel" and "irresponsible".

In December 1971, just after his 21st birthday, Zwelithini became the eighth king of the Zulu nation, succeeding his father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon.


This is a developing story. More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
goodwill zwelithinikznzulu king dies
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5135 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3374 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4884 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(-1.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.72)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.70)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.66)
Gold
1709.82
(-0.74)
Silver
25.70
(-1.38)
Platinum
1187.00
(-0.96)
Brent Crude
69.56
(+2.55)
Palladium
2331.50
(-0.04)
All Share
68601.46
(-0.25)
Top 40
63003.06
(-0.29)
Financial 15
12900.06
(-0.49)
Industrial 25
88516.60
(-0.47)
Resource 10
70293.34
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo