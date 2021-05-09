56m ago

Zulu kingdom: Buthelezi says he not aware of new contender to the throne

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
Prince Misuzulu Zulu has been named as the preferred new Zulu king. (The Witness)
  • Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he did not know late monarch Zwelithini's son, Simakade Zulu, wanted to be king.
  • Simakade was reportedly raised by the late Regent Queen Mantfombi, according to Londiwe Zulu.
  • On Saturday, Buthelezi alluded to the fact some members of the royal family were rumoured to be seeking legal advice.

Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has denied any knowledge that Simakade Zulu, the son of late monarch Zwelithini, was a contender for the Zulu throne.

The new claim to the kingship emerged despite Buthelezi's assurances that Zwelithini's siblings and family have accepted new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini, and pledged their loyalty and support to him. There has been tension in the royal family that saw two court challenges to the throne and inheritance.

According to a report by the SABC, Londiwe Zulu, a senior member of the late king's stakeholder management team, said some senior members of the royal household had unanimously agreed Prince Simakade Zulu was the next Zulu king.

According to Londiwe, Simakade was not the son of any of the six royal wives, but was raised by the late Regent Queen Mantfombi.

"I should be saluting to King Smakade. I should not refer to him as prince. This is because other members of the royal family nominated him as the king of the AmaZulu."

She said irrespective of the late regent's will or court interdict, some in the royal family openly saluted him as the king as he was the rightful heir.

Buthelezi reportedly told the public broadcaster he did not know Simakade was vying to be king, and was surprised he never officially expressed his willingness to take the throne. 

On Saturday, News24 reported that during a media briefing Buthelezi announced Zwelithini's siblings had pledged their loyalty to Misuzulu as the new king and said the move was an indication stability and loyalty had been restored.

When asked what would happen should a member of the royal family contest the kingship, he responded by saying those who wanted to challenge Misuzulu for the throne were free to do so.

They are free to take the matter to court, they're quite free to do that. I wasn't born yesterday … each time a new king is installed, it is common that there would be contenders.


Buthelezi said he had already heard there were some individuals who were seeking legal advice.

Misuzulu was named the new Zulu king on Friday night, hours after his late mother's memorial service, which was held in KwaNongoma.The announcement was made when the late queen's lawyer read out the contents of her will.

Soon after, heavily armed men, presumed to be the incoming king's bodyguards, whisked him away in a convoy of SUVs, under the watch of a heavy police presence following some unhappiness by some family members.

The Witness reported a member of the royal family had told the publication a faction within the family, unhappy with Misuzulu's name being put forward as heir, would block the installation of a new king.

