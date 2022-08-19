1h ago

Zulu royal house mired in fresh controversy ahead of MisuZulu's coronation

Tebogo Monama
Members of the Royal house leave the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court this week.
Members of the Royal house leave the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court this week.
Darren Stewart
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu leave to appeal the dismissal of her contestation of late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's will.  
  • On Saturday, MisuZulu kaZwelithini is expected to go through the Ukungena Esibayeni (entering the kraal) ceremony to crown him king.  
  • On Thursday, MisuZulu led a royal hunt for a lion. 

The coronation of the new AmaZulu king, MisuZulu kaZwelithini, is at the centre of another controversy.  

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) granted Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu leave to appeal a decision by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg which dismissed her claim that her late husband's will was forged. 

In March, the High Court dismissed Dlamini-Zulu's bid to contest the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. She demanded 50% of his estate. Her daughters, Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, wanted the court to declare that their father's will had been forged.

The will nominated his third wife, the late Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, as the regent. Mantfombi then nominated her son, MisuZulu kaZwelithini, as the successor to the throne.

The SCA granted her leave to appeal the decision on Friday.

Prince Misuzulu’s ascendancy to the Zulu throne has been challenged yet again.
Gallo Images

MisuZulu is expected to be crowned the new AmaZulu king in a traditional ceremony on Saturday. It is unclear if Dlamini-Zulu and her daughters will apply for an interdict to halt the ceremony.  

On Thursday, MisuZulu led a royal hunt of a lion at the Mkuze Falls Game Reserve. He will wear the lion's skin during his Ukungena Esibayeni (entering the kraal) ceremony.  

At the same time, some of Zwelithini's other children have claimed the throne.  

Last week, opposing royal family members held Ukungena Esibayeni at the Enyokeni Royal Palace, proclaiming Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini as the successor.

On Thursday,  the king's brothers distanced themselves from MisuZulu, saying that the royal house wanted Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini to ascend the throne.

Buzabazi's mother is the late king's fourth wife, Queen Buhle KaMathe. The brothers claim the process that was followed to ordain MisuZulu was irregular and did not receive the blessing from the royal house.

