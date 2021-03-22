Zulu royal house to meet this week to decide on an heir to the throne

The Zulu royal house is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's will.

A decision is expected to be made on who will take on the heir to the throne.

Zwelithini was buried last Wednesday.

The Zulu royal family is expected to decide on the heir to the throne this week.

This comes after the longest-reigning monarch of the Zulu people, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, was buried last Wednesday.

He is survived by six wives and at least 30 children.

In a statement broadcast on SABC, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the royal household had met on Saturday at KwaKhethomthandayo palace and decided to have another meeting during the week.

One of the issues discussed during the meeting, he said, was the king's will.

"It was decided that a meeting be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty's lawyers. That's where the matter stands at present. Further details will be communicated after Wednesday."

He did not touch on reports that Queen Mantombfi Dlamini was appointed interim leader until a new regent was chosen.

MaDlamini, as she is known, is the daughter of Sobhuza II of Swaziland and the sister of King Mswati III.

Zulu cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko told News24 that while she didn't want to speculate on who the next leader would be, it would not be new for a woman to lead the kingdom.

"There was Princess Mkabayi kaJama and Queen kaMsweli, the mother of King Dinizulu. Women are highly respected in the Zulu monarchy."

Princess Mkabayi kaJama led the nation in 1781 after the death of King Jama kaNdaba. She stepped down in 1787 when King Senzangakhona came of age and could take on the role.

KaMsweli led the nation for eight years while Dinuzulu was exiled in St Helena for high treason and sedition for joining the Boer soldiers and winning against the British soldiers and Chief Zibhebhu ka Mapitha.

Mazibuko said the late monarch was passionate about developing women within the nation.

"He was way ahead of his time. During his time he installed quite a number of women amakhosi. The king had a special place that he reserved for women and children."

She said they also allowed women to lead some traditional ceremonies.

"He used to see leaders in everyone."

Mazibuko said while there was no set time frame for the appointment of a new king, the Zulu nation was "anxious" for the announcement.

"We need to respect the delay because it will be good for the nation. We need to wait for the formal announcement through amakhosi and induna."

