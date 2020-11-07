31m ago

Zulu Royal King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, dies

Nicole McCain
King Goodwill Zwelithini. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa)
The Zulu Royal Family has announced the death of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the first-born son and eldest child of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Sibongile MaDlamini.

In a statement, MP and traditional prime minister to King Zwelithini, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said: "It is with utmost pain and sadness that we announce the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula Zulu."

According to the Daily Sun, his death may have been as a result of criminal activity.

The report states Zulu's body was found by security personnel at the complex where he lived in Northwold, Johannesburg.

Several neighbours reported hearing a commotion which happened at his flat in the early hours of Friday morning, and a window being broken.

"The Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu nation grieve this sudden and unexpected loss," said Buthelezi.

"Arrangements for the funeral will be announced in due course. For now, our deepest sympathies and support are with His Majesty and the Royal Family."

Read more on:
goodwill zwelethinilethukuthula zulukwazulu-natalzulu royal family
