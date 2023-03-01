34m ago

Zululand Observer journalist slapped, punched - allegedly by former Mtubatuba mayor

Cebelihle Bhengu
A KZN journalist allegedly gets assaulted by a former municipal official.
  • Zululand Observer journalist Gaddafi Zulu was assaulted, allegedly by former Mtubatuba mayor Mandla Zungu.
  • Zulu was investigating reports a newly appointed administrator was prevented from entering the premises.
  • Editor-in-chief Dave Savides said the attack on Zulu infringed on his right to report on matters that are in the interest of the public.

KwaZulu-Natal newspaper the Zululand Observer has condemned an assault on one of its journalists, Gaddafi Zulu. 

According to Zulu, former Mtubatuba mayor Mandla Zungu and a group of bodyguards allegedly attacked him at the Mtubatuba Municipality.

He had gone there to interview council speaker Sbongile Shezi.

He then investigated reports the new administrator, Dr Siya Ntuli, had been prevented from entering the premises.

Zungu and his allies allegedly pounced on Zulu after he took pictures of Shezi.

The Zululand Observer's editor-in-chief, Dave Savides, said Zulu was slapped and punched in the face and upper body. His work equipment was confiscated and damaged.

"Zulu managed to flee and opened a case of assault at Mtubatuba SAPS. Police subsequently escorted him to the municipality to retrieve his phone and laptop. His notebook is still being held at the municipality," added Savides. 

He said the attack on Zulu infringed on his right to report on an event of public interest and vowed to ensure his attackers were held accountable.

Savides added: "Municipalities are the property of the ratepayer and taxpayer - not the personal domain under ownership of those employed there or voted into positions of service.

"Not only was he assaulted by so-called bodyguards, but his cellphone and computer were confiscated and damaged. We do not take this incident lightly, nor will authorities in the media spectrum. There can be no justification for this behaviour; it's not as though the journalist was a threat to safety and security. This was thuggery, plain and simple."

On Facebook, Zulu said his alleged attackers asked if he had permission to take pictures.

He added one of them, an old man, opened a counter charge against him.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the incident was being investigated.

"Mtubatuba police are investigating a case of assault after a 37-year-old man was assaulted at municipality offices. The matter is still under investigation," said Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala. 

Zungu did not respond to calls and questions from News24. 

Read more on:
