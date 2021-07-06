1h ago

add bookmark

Zuma a 'repetitive, recalcitrant lawbreaker', case should be dismissed with costs, says lawyer

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Unmasked: Former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters in front of his Nkandla compound on Sunday.
Unmasked: Former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters in front of his Nkandla compound on Sunday.
EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP
  • Former president Jacob Zuma's stay of execution application should be dismissed with costs, a lawyer has argued.
  • Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the KwaZulu-Natal High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.
  • Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison. 

Former president Jacob Zuma is a "repetitive, recalcitrant lawbreaker", and his stay of execution application should be dismissed with costs, the Kwazulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg heard on Tuesday.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, representing the Zondo Commission and its chairperson, argued Zuma had now turned to the High Court asking it to assist him in "breaking the law" further, adding it should reject this.  

He said this was a "grave matter" and the court was dealing with a litigant who had defined himself outside the ambit of constitutional and judicial authority.

READ | Mpofu tells High Court it has jurisdiction over 'bizarre' Jacob Zuma situation

The Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. He had until Sunday to hand himself over to the police, which he failed to do.

On Tuesday, Ngcukaitobi said Zuma had several opportunities to provide a response to the commission's case to compel him to testify and the contempt case against him but failed to take these opportunities.

Instead, he hurled abuse at the commission and the apex court, he added.

Ngcukaitobi said Zuma's case should be dismissed, simply because he was in the wrong court.  

He added:

By his conduct, Mr Zuma has placed himself above judicial authority. He has defied the Constitution.

Ngcukaitobi said the former president had "taken the law into his own hands" by not handing himself over to the police on Sunday.

"Mr Zuma was never entitled to refuse to submit himself to the police. Submitting himself would not disentitle him to pursue his rescission application or any bail application in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. But he has refused to do so. His refusal is a further example of an aggravated contempt."

He described Police Minister Bheki Cele's letter to the apex court - in which he said the police would hold off on arresting Zuma until his contempt challenge was finalised - as "nonsensical".

Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole told acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo earlier on Tuesday morning they would not act on the arrest order.

ALSO READ | Zuma pushing ANC, SA into a crisis that could shake the rule of law, say analysts

This was in the form of a written letter from the state attorney in Pretoria, which wrote the letter on behalf of Cele and Sitole.

But Ngcukaitobi said the order remained operative, adding the deadline for the police to arrest Zuma lapsed on Wednesday.

He added the High Court did not have the jurisdiction to hear Zuma's application to stay his arrest.

Ngcukaitobi said the ConCourt was the only court that had jurisdiction and Zuma could still approach it for a stay of execution "even by way of a letter" to stay the order.

"You should dismiss this application because you have no jurisdiction," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumacourts
Lottery
R436k for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
18% - 568 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 2162 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
14% - 435 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.40
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,792.43
+0.0%
Silver
26.08
-1.5%
Palladium
2,780.50
-1.3%
Platinum
1,081.62
-1.9%
Brent Crude
77.16
+1.3%
Top 40
59,757
-0.5%
All Share
65,850
-0.5%
Resource 10
64,273
-1.6%
Industrial 25
85,106
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,049
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

12m ago

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

3h ago

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun 2021

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo