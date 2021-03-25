56m ago

add bookmark

Zuma acted 'maliciously', should be ordered to pay commission's legal costs, says lawyer

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulie Dlamini
  • The State Capture Inquiry wants Jacob Zuma to pay its legal costs in the contempt case against him.
  • The Constitutional Court heard the matter on Thursday morning. 
  • The inquiry also wants Zuma to be jailed for two years. 

The State Capture Inquiry wants former president Jacob Zuma to be ordered to pay its legal costs in the contempt case against him, in addition to being jailed for two years. 

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the inquiry, told the Constitutional Court on Thursday that Zuma was acting with malice. 

"The utterances that Mr Zuma has made are malicious utterances. He is also acting without any facts," he said. 

"Mr Zuma completely disregards any evidence. He just launches on an attack that is completely bereft of fact. Once you combine the malice and the untruthfulness, it becomes clear that a normal cost order is not sufficient," he said. 

READ | Zuma vs Zondo: Group urges South Africans to 'vigorously oppose' threat to democracy

"He should pay a punitive cost order - attorney and client - that would be an appropriate penalty, in addition to sending him to jail for two years," he said.  

However, Justice Leona Theron said a punitive cost order was usually granted against a litigant, so the court can show its disapproval for the manner in which that party had litigated. 

She said, in this case, Zuma had not opposed the proceedings.  

Responding, Ngcukaitobi said: 

"Justice Theron, that, itself, is a contempt against a former president, that, itself, is warranting against a punitive cost order because what this court deserves at least is an explanation. It did not even get an explanation, and that failure to provide an explanation is simply part and parcel of the malicious behaviour of Mr Zuma."

He said the former president's malicious conduct includes his failure to give the court an explanation about his attacks against the judiciary. 

ALSO READ | Zuma can avoid jail time if he agrees to testify now - Zondo

After the former president was called upon to explain himself, he decided "he won't explain himself", Ngcukaitobi said. 

He told the court the institutional integrity of the judicial system needed to be protected. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumagautengjohannesburgstate capture inquiryconstitutional court
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1685 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
13% - 543 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 2090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.07
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.66
(+0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.77
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.42
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.3)
Gold
1,737.22
(+0.2)
Silver
25.00
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,158.50
(-1.2)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,618.00
(-0.7)
All Share
64,732
(-0.8)
Top 40
59,233
(-0.9)
Financial 15
11,835
(-0.9)
Industrial 25
85,986
(-0.7)
Resource 10
64,179
(-1.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo