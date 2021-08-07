50m ago

add bookmark

Zuma and ConCourt: Parties asked to make submissions regarding UN covenant on civil and political rights

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the dock facing corruption trial Pietermaritzburg High Court. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the dock facing corruption trial Pietermaritzburg High Court. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
  • The ConCourt asked parties involved in Jacob Zuma's rescission application to make submissions about a UN covenant on civil and political rights. 
  • The apex court asked whether it was obligated to consider the covenant and what implications it would have on Zuma's detention.  
  • Zuma launched a rescission application after he was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court. 

In an interesting move, the Constitutional Court has asked the parties involved in former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application to make submissions on whether it is obliged to consider a United Nations (UN) covenant on civil and political rights. 

Following the apex court's majority decision to imprison Zuma for contempt of court, the former president launched a rescission application in a bid to have the judgment reversed. 

The thrust of Zuma's main argument was that his rights were violated because he was convicted and sentenced without trial for refusing to appear before Zondo Commission, despite an order to do so by the Constitutional Court. 

Another bone of contention was the fact that Zuma was jailed for civil contempt of court. 

READ | 'Ludicrous', 'feeble' and 'dishonest': Why commission says Zuma's case for contempt rescission must fail

The Constitutional Court, which reserved judgment in the rescission application, has now issued a new directive, dated 6 August, directing the parties to file submissions on a UN covenant, which was not relied upon by any party during application arguments. 

The apex court has asked for submissions on whether it is obliged to consider the UN's International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights when construing Sections 12(1)b and 35(3) of the Constitution. This, in light of Section 39(1) of the Constitution, which directs courts to consider international law.

Section 12(1)b speaks about the right to freedom and security of the person, which includes the right not to be detained without trial, while 35(3) details that every accused person has the right to a fair trial. 

The Constitutional Court further asked that, if the covenant should be considered, what implications would it have on Zuma's current detention?

Adriaan Basson | Zuma is in jail. Now charge his kids and puppets for inciting violence

The UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights covers the rights to due process and fair trial, among other civil and political rights of people. 

While the covenant was part of the submissions made by parties either in favour or opposing the rescission application, it is likely that at least one of the apex court justices was interested in the covenant in relation to the matter. 

It would explain why the Constitutional Court has directed that the parties make submissions. 

The court asked that submissions by Zuma and Democracy in Action be filed before 13 August, while the commission, the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution should file their submissions before 18 August.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtjacob zumastate capture commission of inquirycourts
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools be returning to full-time schedules now?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, children need to catch up
55% - 1287 votes
No, the third wave is more serious and children are getting sick too
14% - 324 votes
A rotational timetable should be combined with online learning
31% - 711 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,763.89
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Palladium
2,631.00
0.0%
Platinum
984.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
70.70
-0.8%
Top 40
62,509
+0.5%
All Share
68,674
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,329
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,830
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,570
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Brazil retain Olympic men's football GOLD, Gerda...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Brazil retain Olympic men's football GOLD, Gerda Steyn finishes 15th in marathon
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

3h ago

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo