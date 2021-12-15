Zuma back to jail: Court finds Arthur Fraser 'influenced by error of law' in allowing medical parole

The Gauteng High Court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court.

The High Court found that National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser was influenced by an "error of law" into believing he was entitled to grant Zuma parole.

Former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser was influenced by an error of law into believing that he was entitled to grant medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma when the Medical Parole Advisory Board found that Zuma did not meet the necessary requirements.

This was the finding of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The court ruled that Fraser's decision to release Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and it ordered that the former president should return to prison to continue serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Judge Elias Matojane said Zuma's return to prison would "not impact him unfairly as there is no suggestion that he is an innocent party".

The judge said the former president had defied the Zondo Commission, the judiciary and the rule of law and was resolute in his refusal to participate in the commission's proceedings.



Matojane further stated that Zuma had continued to "attack the Constitutional Court while unlawfully benefitting from a lesser punishment than what the Constitutional Court has imposed".

The judge also said Fraser's "unlawful intervention" resulted in the former president "enjoying nearly three months of his sentence sitting at home in Nkandla, not serving his sentence in any meaningful sense".

He added: "The DA, in support of their review application, refers to a Sunday Times article of 17 October 2021 reporting that [Zuma] met with his political allies Carl Niehaus (a former staffer at Luthuli house) and Dudu Myeni (the former chair of SAA) at the Sibaya Casino on the 15 October 2021. [Zuma] also addressed his supporters at a virtual prayer meeting on 14 October 2021. As determined by the Board, [Zuma] is not terminally ill or severely incapacitated and seems to be living a normal life."

The judge said:

The parole decision is accordingly reviewable as the commissioner failed to comply with a mandatory and material condition - that [Zuma] is terminally ill or physically incapacitated. The commissioner was influenced by an error of law in believing that he was entitled to grant medical parole when the board had concluded that [Zuma] did not meet the requirements for release on parole.

He continued: "Having released [Zuma] on parole, the commissioner failed to consider the other jurisdictional requirement in Section 79, namely, that the risk of reoffending must be low".



Matojane also responded to Fraser's argument that he involved himself in Zuma's medical parole process because if Zuma died while incarcerated, it could have "dire consequences" and "could have ignited events similar to that of July 2021".



The judge said that was not a ground to warrant the release of an offender on medical parole.

"The commissioner has unlawfully mitigated the punishment imposed by the Constitutional Court, thereby rendering the Constitutional Court order ineffective, which undermines the respect for the courts, for the rule of law and for the Constitution itself."

"The reasons given by the commissioner to release [Zuma] on medical parole are not connected with the requirements for medical parole and are not authorised by the empowering provision. The commissioner acted irrationally and considered irrelevant considerations and acted for an impermissible purpose".

Matojane also said none of the expert reports relied upon by Fraser "asserts that [Zuma] is terminally ill or is physically incapacitated" as required under the provisions of the Correctional Services Act.