Zuma continues attack on prosecutors in address to supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma has accused the State of leaking sensitive information to journalists.

Zuma is facing corruption and money laundering charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The case against Zuma and French company Thales has been postponed to 19 July.

Former president Jacob Zuma continued the unsubstantiated conspiracy against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court to outside when he addressed his supporters.

"The judge asked me about the case and I told the judge I don't even know or I refuse or I plead not guilty through all of them, I don't even know any of these accusations," he told his supporters.

In true Zuma fashion, he continued his narrative of being at the centre of a political conspiracy to gain sympathy from them.

He and French company Thales face charges of corruption, racketeering, and money laundering linked to the Arms Deal.

The former president denied claims that his challenging of prosecutor Billy Downer was an effort to evade justice.

However, he said his objective was to face his accusers once and for all.

Zuma told his supporters Downer was corrupt because of how he carried himself throughout the case and accusing him of anonymously leaking information to the media.

This is the same argument he has made in his court application, which the National Prosecuting Authority has denied.

"We've argued that he cannot be the prosecutor in this case because of the given reasons. And therefore, the first issue or first thing we've brought to the court is that he must be recused and when he's recused then the case may proceed to be prosecuted or be heard before the court of law," Zuma said.

His address appeared to angle around creating the impression that the criminal justice system was being used as a tool to crucify him.

Christmas gifts in Christmas boxes

Zuma alleged investigators in the case were involved in illegally colluding with international intelligence agencies to plot his demise.

He said it was suspicious that the NPA had previously thrown the case out, but within the blink of an eye placed it back on the court roll despite its initial decision not to continue with it.

But now it seems the case has been brought back despite the wisdom of those who were leading before. This case has taken so many years and was even dismissed by Judge [Herbert] Msimang . Because he noticed the police did not do a good and thorough job and he threw the case out. The case was brought again and it was dismissed by a white judge [Chris Nicholson] who said it was politics and I didn't do anything.

An assertion that has been denied by the NPA.

He said the NPA was arguing a trial that was unfair as the investigators were colluding with intelligence agencies from America under the darkness of the night, "giving each other even Christmas gifts in Christmas boxes".

Again, the NPA has denied this.